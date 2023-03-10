The Midway Golf team turned in another victory this past week, taking down the competition in convincing style. Competing in another SAC-7 Conference match at Scothurst Golf Course, the Raiders posted a total score of 316, claiming victory by 49 shots over second place West Bladen.

Logan Atkins was the medalist of the day, posting a low score of 73. Kaison Marley was hot on his trail, tallying a 74, and Ryan Naylor posted an 83

Connor Jackson shot 84, Dakota Bedard an 86, Jack Hazelbeck 87, and Hagan Lanier and Jonathan Stephenson 88.

