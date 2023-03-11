Leopards fall by a single run to James Kenan

The Diamond Leopards were in action on Thursday night, taking on James Kenan in non-conference baseball play. A cold night greeted players and fans as the action on the field heated up. In an entertaining game, the Tigers held on for dear life to capture a 9-8 victory.

The Leopards got off to a shaky start in the first inning as a batter hit-by-pitch and some untimely errors yielded a pair of runs for the visiting Tigers.

In the bottom of the inning, the Leopards earned one back when Rylan Godbold got a base hit, took second on a passed ball, and was RBI’d on a double by Landon Neal. Neal was stranded at second and after one complete inning, James Kenan led 2-1.

The second inning didn’t provide much offense as the teams exchanged uneventful at-bats.

That changed in the top of the third, though, when the Tigers doubled their score and extended their lead to 4-1. In the bottom of the third, Kollin Hunter got the Leopards offense going, drawing a 1-out walk then stealing second base. Tyler Fye stepped in and blasted a home run out in left field, bringing the tally to 4-3. Neal followed up with a single into right field, representing the tying run at first base, but he was stranded there and Lakewood still trailed 4-3 after three complete innings.

For the Leopards, it was defensive issues that were proving to be costly. James Kenan’s lead off batter hit a shot into right field, which was mishandled and allowed the runner to advance all the way to third. He was scored on the next at-bat, another hit into right field. With that, the Tigers led 5-3.

Samuel Johnson got aboard to get the bottom of the fourth started for Lakewood, then took second on a steal, and was moved over to third on a sacrifice bunt. Consecutive strikeouts, though, stranded Johnson there and the score remained 5-3 after four completed innings.

James Kenan added another run in the top of the fifth, making it 6-3.

In the bottom of the fifth, Hunter led the inning off with a walk and Godbold hit a shot into the outfield that went for extra bases. With no outs, Lakewood had runners in scoring position with no outs. Fye stepped in and got another RBI on a sacrifice infield grounder, scoring Hunter to make it 6-4. The next at bat was Neal, who drew a walk to put runners on the corners and an errant pickoff attempt at first-base allowed Godbold to score, making it 6-5. Neal then stole second base, who represented the tying run with only one out. Two batters later, Neal was RBI’d by Johnson on a sac-fly to the outfield, tying the score at 6-6. That’s how things ended in the fifth and there was now a brand-new game in the top of the sixth.

For James Kenan, though, it was business as usual. After Lakewood got back-to-back outs to start the inning, the Tigers rallied, taking advantage of a base hit, a walked batter, and an infield error to go back up 7-6. Then, another big hit to right field scored another runner, making it 8-6, and a wild pitch brought in one more to make it 9-6.

In the bottom of the inning, Ayden Gray got a lead-off base hit for the Leopards and Garrison Harter drew a walk. Hunter followed suit with a base hit to right field, loading the bases for Lakewood with no outs. Gray was scored on a sac-RBI in the outfield, making it 9-7, and two batters later, Neal drew a 2-out walk to reload the bases. Cooper Ivey was hit by a pitch, walking in Harter to make it 9-8 but that’s where a catch in right field ended the inning.

After a scoreless top of the seventh, the Leopards were back on offense, looking to make some magic happen in the final frame. Gray got things started when he got aboard the bases thanks to an error. Two batters later, Hunter got a 2-out base hit to put runners on first and second followed by both runners moving over one base after a wild pitch. Godbold drew a walk to again load to the bases, giving Lakewood the golden opportunity they were looking for. Unfortunately, Fye was struck out looking, ending the game with the final score of 9-8.

The loss drops the Leopards to 2-3 overall on the young season. They are slated to try again on Monday with a short drive over to Clinton, followed by a home game against West Columbus on Tuesday and a road trip to their place on Thursday.

