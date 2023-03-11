Clinton on four-game win streak, dominates East Duplin, 8-0

Kenzy Yang finds space on the pitch. She’d score one of her three goals off this run

The brisk air chilled bones at the Dark Horse soccer fields on Wednesday as the East Duplin Panthers arrived at Clinton. It was a bloodbath as the Panthers were run over by an electric offense. The Lady Horses shutout East Duplin 8-0.

It started out messy for the Panthers with Clinton coming in fast and hard at the opposing back line. The overwhelming sea of black and gold swallowed up the box and they scored at the 2:30 mark in the first. The Lady Horses tacked on two more before the ten minute mark as the Panthers scurried about the pitch trying to organize and hold off an aggressive advance. Duplin swapped out goaltenders and she had her chance against the Horses.

The scoring ceased for the remainder of the half as Clinton had run out of steam on the offensive front. East Duplin still was unable to break the back line of the stout Horses and failed to put a ball on net for the first half. The clock hit zeroes and the air chilled a little more with Clinton well ahead, 3-0.

The beginning of the second started much like the first with a stampede of Lady Horses pressing deep into the Duplin side. Kenzie Yang came in quickly and with three minutes elapsed she took a shot on net. The ball ricocheted off the goalkeeper’s gloves as she laid out for the save, it spun on the ground and curled in, adding a fourth goal to the Clinton tally.

The Lady Horses kept up the pressure and pressed again down on Duplin. Ally Sutter rushed down the middle and received a ground pass. She took the shot and it found the back of the net to add to their already huge lead.

East Duplin wasn’t finished, however and turned it around on the Horses. They were caught flat-footed and the Panthers took the gap that opened at midfield. The defense stepped up in a big way as Duplin took three shots deep in Clinton territory. Each one was blocked by a defender keeping the clean sheet going.

The stampede continued with the Lady Horses putting shots on net. The Panthers were run ragged and the defense had toppled. They put three more shots to back of the net to close out the domination. The whistle blew and Clinton snagged their fourth win in a row, 8-0.

