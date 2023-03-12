Midway puts away Cape Fear, Hoggard

The Midway baseball and softball teams were on the field once again on Wednesday night as they continued non-conference action. For the Lady Raiders, they hosted Hoggard while the Raider boys hosted nearby foe Cape Fear. At the end of a chilly night, both Midway teams secured wins to improve their records.

Softball

Hosting 4A foe Wilmington Hoggard, who is not long removed from a state championship, had the Lady Raiders feeling a little anxious heading into the matchup. Their play out on the field, though, displayed that Midway is playing with a high level of confidence. Pitcher Sarah Autry and an impressive defense behind her turned in a shutout effort as the Lady Raiders secured victory, 3-0.

In the early going of Wednesday’s matchup, the situation presented itself as a defensive battle. Both teams got runners aboard in the first inning, but, ultimately, never really got into scoring position and the game was scoreless at the end of the first. The second inning was largely the same, save for Midway getting Kiley Ives over to third on a big hit with one out. She was stranded there, however, and the game continued its scoreless affair.

It wasn’t until the fourth inning when the Lady Raiders finally broke the ice. Lainey Hughes got aboard via an error and was moved around on another hit by Ives. Though this was pretty much the only production in the inning, Midway had taken a 1-0 lead headed to the fifth inning.

At this point, the Lady Raiders defense had been stellar, having produced three-straight three-up-three-down innings. Now in the fifth inning, they generated some more offense and increased their lead.

Autry led the inning off with a single and two batters later, Kara Beth Benton blasted a triple to score Autry. Benton was later scored on a combination of a walk to Hughes and a single by Ives. After five complete innings, Midway led 3-0, which proved to be the final score of the game.

Leading the Lady Raiders offense was Ives with three hits. Jaycie Byrd, Jordan Christopher, Hughes, Benton, and Autry all had one hit apiece.

On the mound, Autry recorded five strikeouts and allowed just one hit and no runs.

Midway is now 3-1 overall and is slated to kick off conference play next week, hosting East Bladen on Tuesday, traveling to Red Springs on Thursday, and concluding the week at East Bladen on Friday.

Baseball

Over on the baseball field, the Raider boys hosted 3A frenemy Cape Fear. Midway enjoyed a successful night out on the diamond, though the game ended under unfortunate circumstances. The game ended in the middle of the sixth inning after Cape Fear’s Jordan Cochran injured his knee at the plate and had to be taken away via ambulance. The Raiders were leading 8-1 at the time, which proved to be the final tally.

The first inning was fairly uneventful but it was the second and third innings where Midway did most of their damage. They generated three runs in each of the innings as a combination of walks and hits plagued the visiting Colts.

Defensively, pitcher John Nelson McLamb was also a thorn in Cape Fear’s side, generating 12 strikeouts against no hits and just two walks. With such dominating numbers, the Colts came nowhere near sniffing any runs.

The Raiders added another run in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings, reaching an 8-0 lead before all of the drama unfolded in the sixth inning. Following a pitching change for Midway, Cape Fear got a lead-off triple from Mason Hughes to start the inning and later scored on another hit that produced an error up the middle. The Colts went on to load the bases up with two outs, which is when Cochran stepped up to the plate as a pinch-hitter. Facing a full count, Cochran hit a bouncing-ground ball to the second baseman, but it was as if time stood still when he fell down at the plate with his knee injury. The force-out was made as attention turned toward Cochran. After a few minutes, EMS was making preparations to take him away and it was announced that the game had been called, cementing Midway’s 8-1 win.

Leaders at the plate for the Raiders were Casey Culbreth with two hits and Carson Lee and Wyatt Herring with one hit each. Culbreth and McLamb added two RBIs apiece, and Tripp Westbrook, Hunter Tyndall, and Trey Gregory all had one RBI.

The Raiders had a quick turnaround, traveling to North Johnston on Thursday night. In that game, Midway picked up another win, defeating the Panthers by the final score of 10-4.

The wins bring the Raiders to 4-0 on the season but they still had work to do with a game slated for Saturday at Whiteville.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports