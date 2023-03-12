Lakewood takes the loss against James Kenan

The Lakewood Lady Leopards suited up for a matchup against James Kenan on Thursday night. It was a chilly night for the fans in the stands, but on the field, the action was red-hot. After going back and forth for much of the night, it was the visiting Lady Tigers that seized some late momentum to rally past the Lady Leopards for a 9-7 victory.

In the top of the first inning, Lakewood fell behind by a 1-0 score, getting themselves into an early disadvantage. They quickly overcame it, though, as they rallied for three runs to stake a 3-1 lead. Alyssa Faircloth aided in the Lady Leopards first run, getting credit for an RBI that scored Danica Carter. After that, Courtney Bass got in on the action, hitting a 2-RBI base hit to score Anna Cashwell and Faircloth.

Jumping to the bottom of the second inning, the Lady Leopards juiced up their lead after Carter RBId Fancy Bullard, who was hit by a pitch earlier in the inning. After two complete innings, Lakewood led 4-1.

James Kenan, though, said not so fast. They caught a little jolt and rallied for a few runs of their own. Taking advantage of some Lady Leopards’ miscues, the Lady Tigers rallied all the way back to make it 4-4 in the top of the third.

Lakewood, however, responded well to this little rally and was able to recover two of the runs. Caitlyn Bass and Faircloth were scored on another hit by Courtney Bass, pushing the score to 6-4. But, James Kenan came right back in the fourth inning, tying the game back up at 6-6.

The Lady Leopards again responded, getting another run when Kiyah Braxton was scored on a hit by Carter, giving Lakewood a slight edge at 7-6. That’s where things stood as the game entered the seventh inning, but that’s when the wheels fell off for the home team.

James Kenan rallied as their bats came alive. Needing just one run for a tie, or two runs for the lead, the Lady Tigers heated up and plated three runs in the top of the seventh to stake a 9-7 lead. In the bottom of the seventh, Lakewood just didn’t have an answer as they went down in order, cementing James Kenan’s 9-7 victory.

With the loss, the Lady Leopards are now 1-4 overall. They are slated for a pair of games against West Columbus next week, hosting them on Tuesday before hitting the road to their place on Thursday.

