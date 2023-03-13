Union baseball and soccer fall

Seventy-First traveled to southern Sampson County to face off against the Union Spartans. Union dominated in softball, shutting out the Falcons, in baseball and soccer however, they took their lumps and were on the losing end.

Baseball

Union came ready to play against the Seventy First Falcons on Thursday. After a long stretch in the first and second, the game was tied at two all.

The game went on with rally after rally, both teams fighting to take the lead. Union’s batting was on compared to their games previously and the Falcons were barely able to shut them down.

The Seventy-First came back in the sixth after trailing from Union’s last at bat. In the seventh, the Falcons pulled ahead putting the game in the Spartan lineup.

Their juice ran out and they fell to the Falcons, dropping their fifth game in a row, 19-13.

The Spartans (0-5) will be on the road on Monday against West Bladen. The rest of the week they will defend the home front against James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Softball

After a disappointing start to their season, the Lady Spartans went all out in their game against the Falcons, shutting them out.

After a slow first inning, Union was looking like they may have been heading towards another less than stellar performance. The Lady Spartans put the game into overdrive after putting up six runs in the second as the Seventy-First’s weaknesses were exposed as the errors became almost innumerable as the inning progressed.

Hailey King was killing it on the mound racking up 12 strikeouts in the game and no hits for her first no hitter of the year.

The game continued at the high scoring rate with the Falcons powerless to stifle the roaring Spartan offense.

The Seventy-First was done by 21 by the end of the fourth, prompting the mercy rule. Union earned their first win of the year, taking the Falcons handily, 21-0.

The Spartans (1-3) will be at home for the week. They will defend the home front against James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Soccer

Union faced off against the Seventy-First for the second time. They were hoping to have a better showing against the Lady Falcons than their last game where they lost 9-0.

They could not get past a solid opposing defense. The Lady Spartans tried their hardest to put pressure on the Seventy-First, but somehow the Falcons would counter the advance and turn it into points.

Nothing Union did seemed to work as the half came upon, they trailed 5-0.

After the break, the Lady Falcons continued with their oppressive offense. The Lady Spartans woes weren’t alleviated and the Falcons continued their beatdown. Union took their second loss in a row when they were mercy ruled and the match ended. The Lady Spartans dropped two in a row, 9-0.

The Spartans (2-2-1) will be at home for the week. They will be at home against James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

