The year is kicking off and we’re about a quarter of the way through the season. Weather has put a damper on some the events, but time marches on. Here is how the teams have shaped up this year:

Clinton

Baseball (3-2)

The Dark Horses split the week taking down Goldsboro but falling hard to East Duplin for the second time. They beat Goldsboro in a tight game where Clinton came away with the win by two runs 5-3. They fell hard on their home diamond against the East Duplin Panthers. They found themselves beat down by East Duplin for the second time this year, losing by 16 runs, 24-8.

Connor Tyner and Brennan Bell lead their team in strikeouts with 11 and 10 respectively with decent ERAs. Bell is sitting a .080 with Tyner at 2.90. At the plate, Dawson Smith, Oscar Marin and Jaxon Smith are close in batting at .412, .400 and .385 respectively. Marin leads in RBIs, Doubles and slugging percentage

Softball (0-5)

The Lady Horses dropped two games last week. They took on Goldsboro on the road on Monday, putting up five runs. The Lady Cougars doubled that and put down the Horses, 10-5. It wasn’t much better in their next meeting at home against East Duplin. The Panthers shutout the struggling softball squad, taking their fifth loss in a row, 17-0.

Daria Chavis and Avery Evans lead the team on offense holding the leaderboard on their team in 10 categories with Evans leading in seven and Chavis in three. With only one pitcher, Clinton has struggled on the mound with Hannah Locklear holding up the team.

Soccer (5-0-1)

The Lady Horses have been dominant so far this year. They faced off against West Johnston on Friday and came away with the tie, each team putting up four goals. Their next meeting came on Saturday against, Currituck County Knights. They took the win, scoring three goals to their one, keeping them in the win column.

Ally Sutter keeps finding the back of the net with 10 goals so far this season. Kenzy Yang trailing by two with eight and A.P. Sinclair with six. Sinclair and Yang each have five assists leading the Raiders. Larkin Best has kept her net clear with 10 saves and three shutouts.

Harrells

Baseball (1-2)

The Crusaders traveled to Arendell Academy on Monday and hosted Mintz Christian last Thursday. They lost in a close game against the Patriots, taking the loss by only a run, 2-1. The Lions came to Harrells to try their luck against the Crusaders. They were shutout when the bats went hot in Harrells and they took their first win of the season, 4-0.

Softball (2-1)

The Lady Crusaders won back to back games this past week, taking down Arendell Parrott and Mintz Christian. The Patriots game they held on and won by one run, 6-5. The Lions were blown out by the stronger team, beating them down by nine, 10-1

Soccer (2-1)

Harrells took down the Village Christian Knights in their only game of the week. They toppled the Knights after scoring three goals in the first half and allowing them to only score once. The Crusaders walked away with the victory, 4-1.

Hobbton

Baseball (4-0)

Wallace Rose-Hill came to Hobbton to take on the Wildcats on the diamond. The Bulldogs had no answer to the productive home team who continued to suppress the opposing offense while lighting up home plate for themselves. Wallace was sent home with a huge loss, 13-3.

Bennet Darden is the offensive powerhouse to watch for the Wildcats. He touts a 1.000 batting average in four games, with seven stolen bases, 12 hits, 12 runs, 10 RBIs and a monstrous 1.416 slugging percentage

Softball (0-4)

The Lady Cats’ struggles continued after a close game to Spring Creek earlier in the week. Wallace decimated the floundering softball squad. Hobbton didn’t stand a chance with their lack of production at the plate. The Wildcats took their four losses in a row, 11-2.

Soccer (3-1-1)

The Wildcats have been successful on the pitch this season putting together a decent start to the year. They put down Wallace Rose Hill this past Thursday after tying them earlier in the year. Their sole loss came over the weekend against the J.H. Rose Rampants after falling by four goals, 8-4.

Lakewood

Baseball (2-3)

The Leopards, so far, have had a middling season going 2-3. Last week, they dominated the Lejeune Bulldogs at home, scoring 23 runs as their bats led the way. Against James Kenan, the Leopards again found themselves on the short end of the stick, losing by just one run 9-8. Their game against Clinton on Monday was postponed.

Kollin Hunter has been a phenom at the mound with a great 1.40 ERA over 10 innings pitched. Out of the 37 batters he’s faced, 17 were put down via strikeout. Landon Neal has eight runs under his belt and two triples. Tyler Fye leads with nine RBIs and four doubles.

Softball (1-4)

The Lady Leopards have struggled this season, etching just one mark in the win column so far. Their recent games haven’t gone any better, taking another “L” to the Lejeune Bulldogs after losing to them on opening day. James Kenan supplanted a fiery Leopard squad but it wasn’t a blowout. The ladies held on but fell short of the mark by two, losing 9-7.

Danica Carter leads her team in batting average, holding a .467 and hits (7). Anna Cashwell has six runs to her name. She’s tied with Danica at two doubles and leads in stolen bases (6).

Midway

Baseball (5-0)

The Raiders are on fire as of late raking in five straight victories to start their season. They faced off against North Johnston on Thursday and handedly won that game by six, 10-4. Over the weekend they competed against the Whiteville Wolfpack. In a run heavy game, Midway still reigned supreme over the pack and won by nine, 19-10

Casey Culbreth is holding the mound down for Midway, after facing 20 batters in two appearances, he struck out 10 and walked four. In addition to this, he has stolen six bases as well. Carson Tew and John McLamb drive the offense with Tew scoring eight runs while McLamb has seven hits and nine RBIs.

Softball (3-1)

The Ladies last played on Wednesday and took down Hoggard with a shut out win, 3-0. The Lady Raiders have outpaced the competition so far this season driving in 16 runs while only giving up nine.

Kiley Ives leads in hits (8) and batting average with .571. Krista McLean and Mallory Baggett each have put one over the fence.

Soccer (2-3)

The Lady Raiders have been middle of the road to start the season. After dropping a game against Princeton to lead off the season, they won two straight. Their most recent matches, however, haven’t gone their way. They lost by three against North Johnston then lost again to Princeton by four, to close out their week

Union

Baseball (0-6)

The struggle for Union remains as they have fallen to 0-6 on the year, taking heavy losses through. They took a big hit to the chin after giving up 20 runs to Wallace-Rose Hill while scoring none themselves, resulting in their biggest loss to date. They followed that up with another loss, but not as bad. After keeping it close, they fell behind late in the game and lost by six to the Seventy-First Falcons, 19-13.

Michael Matthis has been the offensive engine for Union, bringing in seven runs and nailing four hits. Hipolito Soto has three RBIs to his name, aiding the offense.

Softball (1-3)

The Lady Spartans were not expecting the season to start the way it had. After four games, they only have one in the win column. They tightened up their play after back to back losses to the Pender Patriots and fell to Wallace-Rose Hill by one 4-3. Their first win came against the Seventy-First Falcons after trouncing the opposition by 21 runs and recording a no hitter.

Hailey King leads the Ladies in runs (7), hits (9), doubles (4) and triples (3). Chloe Smith showing her skills in the field leads in fielding percentage with a .977 and she’s a thief in the infield, stealing five bases for her team. Morgan Smith is the sole player with a home run

Soccer (2-2-1)

Union’s ladies soccer struggled this past week dropping two in a row to the Seventy First. After putting together a decent start with two wins and a tie, they were beat by the Falcons on the road and at home. The mercy rule was enacted in both games as the Lady Spartans fell in both games, 9-0.

Marlene Sanchez leads the way in goals for her team racking up five, with Katelyn Chestnutt following closely with four.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports