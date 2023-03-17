Lady Leopards knock three grand slams for win; bats cold for baseball as Vikings take victory

Landon Neal sends heat during West Columbus game. He struck out eight batters while on the mound

Hannah Register gets ready in the box. She terrorized the opposition smacking two homers during the game.

It was a chilly March evening at Lakewood High as the Leopards geared up to take on the West Columbus Vikings on Tuesday. The Leopards struggled on the diamond and couldn’t get ahead while the Lady Leopards dominated.

Baseball

Lakewood fought hard against West Columbus but couldn’t produce at the plate. It started off well for the Leopards with Landon Neal who turned to first to pick out their first baserunner of the evening. Slowly, the Vikings picked apart the Leopards with grounders and liners in the gaps.

The Vikings took the pitches given and finished their time at the plate with two runs to their name. Lakewood couldn’t get anything started at the plate and rounded out their time with no runs. Their bats picked up in the second and third, producing three total and within two runs of the Vikings with the score at 5-3 at the bottom of the third.

West Columbus and Lakewood couldn’t get across the plate in the fourth. From there, over the last three innings the Leopards bats were cold with most of their hits coming in the first half of the game. A slew of errors befell Lakewood and the Vikings held them scoreless for the remainder of the game. West Columbus added four more to the board and took the win over Lakewood, 9-3.

Starting pitcher Landon Neal led his team on the plate with a .500 batting average with a run and a RBI to his name. On the mound, he accumulated eight strikeouts in five innings pitched. Catcher Zane Faircloth had the most putouts with eight out of the ten opportunities. Tyler Fye held a 1.000 fielding percentage with four outs and an assist off a double play.

The Leopards will be on the road Thursday looking to avenge their loss on Tuesday when they face off against West Columbus once again.

Softball

The Leopards were hot on Tuesday night and handedly put down the West Columbus Lady Vikings.

It didn’t look like it would be a blowout from the beginning with the Lady Vikings striking first putting up three runs. Lakewood would hit in five runs and from there they wouldn’t stop. The Lady Leopards in their rout of West Columbus left no inning untouched with them putting up points in every frame.

Their biggest innings were the third and fourth with a merry go round of Lady Leopards rounding the bases. Those two frames amounted to twenty-two points combined. The final frame was quiet with West Columbus rounding the bases once to put up one more for their score and Lakewood did the same and the game was mercy ruled. The Lady Leopards took win in dominant fashion over West Columbus, 30-4.

Coach Chris Cashwell was happy with his girls on the diamond and praised the pitching and hitting.

“Pitching and the bats were hot tonight. Danica, Hannah and Anna had great showings at the plate and Danica was great on the mound.”

The Leopards smacked the ball twenty-three times and got five homeruns in an impressive display of offense. Anna Cashwell, Alyssa Faircloth and Kiyah Braxton all hit grand slams in this game, with Cashwell and Braxton’s both coming in the third. Danica Carter and Hannah Register both went 4-6 at the plate. Register earned six runs and two homers and Carter brought in five runs.

The Lady Leopards will be licking their chops on Thursday as they will have another opportunity at the Lady Vikings.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports