Union beats Kenan on pitch, mound; 20-run frame ends baseball early

The Lady Spartans stood strong on Wednesday, delivering big wins to Union High with dominating performances over the Seventy-First Lady Cougars. Baseball struggled and fell to James Kenan, 20-0.

Softball

The Lady Spartans were looking for another win at home this week after putting up a big win against the Seventy-First. The Lady Cougars were pinned down by a strong Spartan squad and defeated by six, 7-1.

The game was scoreless in the first but in the second that all changed for Union. After the Cougars went another hitless inning, they went to the mound hoping to keep Union down. The Spartans were seeing the ball well and were hot at the plate. The Cougars, after getting a quick out, fell apart and Union ran rampant over them. The Lady Spartans exploded offensively in the second and James Kenan fell apart. Union rounded the bases four times to propel them ahead of the visiting team, 4-0.

Like a well oiled machine, the Lady Spartans made the infield plays, blocked pitches behind the plate and kept control on the mound. James Kenan remained in the game and played competitively for the rest of the game but slouched at the plate with Hailey King pitching. King was unstoppable at the plate hurling 19 strikeouts for the Union, shuttering the bats of James Kenan.

The Lady Cougars were held to one hit which they would convert to a run in the fourth. The Spartans stayed the course for the remainder of the game scoring two more time before the game ended. Union pins down the James Kenan for the convincing win, 7-1.

Superior defense was the key to the Lady Spartans success. Pitching was superb, with King garnering a low 1.00 ERA and recording 19 K’s for her team out of 23 batters faced. Chloe Smith led in the field with 18 putouts out of 19 total chances for a .947 fielding percentage.

The Ladies will be at home for a quick turnaround to face Wallace Rose-Hill who beat them earlier in the year by one run on Thursday.

Soccer

The Lady Spartans took to the pitch to take on the James Kenan Cougars in what would turn out to be a one-sided affair.

Union was punishing James Kenan on the pitch with their aggressive play. The Cougar back line crumbled under the Spartan advance. With ten minutes left to spare in the first half, Union had put up a huge over the opposition. The Spartans led by five at the half, 5-0.

The following half was more competitive with James Kenan stiffening the back line and Union still going full steam. The Cougars were able to put themselves back on the board with a goal to bring them a little closer, but Union responded with another run to keep Kenan down.

The Lady Spartans defeated the Lady Cougars, 6-2.

Katelyn Chestnutt led her team on the offense with four goals, while the two freshman Marlene Sanchez and Aileen Serrano each put one in the net.

The Spartans played against Wallace Rose-Hill on Thursday.

Baseball

The Spartans were beat down by James Kenan on Tuesday, falling to the Cougars, 20-0.

The game ended in the third after the Cougars unleashed a barrage of offense that simply drowned the floundering Spartans at the top of the third.

They competed against the Wallace Rose-Hill Bulldogs the following day.

