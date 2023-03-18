CHS football’s Dyches, Register ink letters of intent

Tarik Dyches and Samir Register are two of Clinton’s football players who are moving onto collegiate play. They aided in the Dark Horses on the gridiron with their dedicated play and work ethic.

Dyches played defensive end and tackle for the Horses. His time on the field was valuable as he wrapped up 55 total tackles. “He was a team player through and through. Always looking out for his teammates. He’d buy them food or take them to practice, he really cared about the team.”

Unanimously voted team captain because his bond in the locker room, his compassion was lauded by coaches and his team. Dyches power in the trenches allowed him to get to the quarterback seven times, leading his team in sacks.

He selected Allen University to attend following graduation. Regarding Allen he had this to say “I feel blessed for the opportunity and I want to thank my coaches and teammates for helping me get here.”

Register split up his time on both offense and defense. His career in the backfield was fruitful with him pulling in six picks and 20 total tackles for the Horses. On the offensive side he caught six passes over his career totalling 68 yards and a touchdown to his name.

“He really was selfless on the field, he played on both sides when we needed him. “G has been a tremendous volunteer” Cory Johnson said during the signing event.

He lit up when asked about how he felt about it. “I’m really excited and I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. North Carolina Wesleyan gave me an opportunity and I’m going to take it. I want to thank everybody who has been with me through thick and thin.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports