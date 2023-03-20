Wallace takes wins in both diamonds, but shutout by Lady Spartans in soccer 3-0

It was a beautiful evening out in Rose-Hill on Thursday evening. The teams were on the field warming up for their contests as the visiting Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs took on the Union Spartans. The Bulldogs would take two Spartan teams down in baseball and softball. On the pitch, the Lady Spartans defended their field shutting out Wallace.

Soccer

It was a rivalry level of play as both teams were fighting hard to put the first mark on the board. The Lady Dogs came looking for a fight and Union was ready for bash.

The fight for the midfield was the critical with neither team willing to break their ranks. The Spartans broke through first and Aileen Serrano sent a grounder past the goalie to strike first against Wallace.

Union was hard pressed for another goal with the Lady Dogs making adjustments that shunted their offense.

As the half went on, the physical play was the difference between the two with the Spartans no afraid to bump the opposition. This resulted in two questionable yellow cards within minutes of each other. Katelyn Chestnutt and Marlene Sanchez both received the cards.

As the half came to a close, Union missed some prime opportunities to add to their one goal on the board but bad touches and missed openings was the plight they faced.

At the end of the half, Union held onto the lead by the solitary goal of the first at 1-0.

In the second, Union was able to crack the resilient Wallace backline. The Dogs put up a fight and kept Union on a short leash. Still, Sanchez, who had a couple of close shots, was itching for a goal. She’d finally convert and bring Union another point. Chestnutt also added to the scoreboard while Wallace was rendered helpless and scoreless as the clock hit zero ending the match.

The Lady Spartans took the shutout win over Wallace Rose-Hill, 3-0.

Softball

The Lady Spartans were looking for some vengeance facing Wallace Rose-Hill for the second time this season. The Lady Dogs took the win over the Spartans, holding the team to just two runs, 5-2.

Wallace took the lead early over the Lady Spartans. Union fought hard in the coming innings to put runs on the board but the bats grew cold in Rose-Hill. The Lady Dogs slowly pulled ahead but struggled at the plate with Hailey King on the mound. Still they managed to score.

Union was trailing by four and finally rounded the bases to put them on the board but the at bats remained inconsistent.

The Lady Spartans were holding their own and trying to get back into the game, but untimely errors resulted in another run crossing the plate. Infielder Brianna Barnes sucked up a grounder that would have put more runs on Wallace’s side and stopped the bleeding in the fifth, preventing extra bases with two innings remaining in the game.

The Spartans would cross home plate only once more before the end of the game off a hit by Hailey Hazelwood who drove in a run off a grounder to right field. The game ended with Wallace holding Union to four hits for the game and taking the win, 5-2.

Baseball

The Spartans were handed another big loss, falling to the Bulldogs 24-6. Union had fallen behind fast and early as Wallace had taken complete control of the field behind the plate. Pitch after pitch either resulted in a hit or a walk.

Once on the bags, the Bulldogs tested Union’s catcher and eluded capture, stealing seventeen bases in the one sided affair. By the top of the third, Wallace put together a 13 run lead over Union, scoring 15 runs to the host’s two.

The Spartans managed to put four more before the game was mercy ruled at the top of the fifth, 24-6.

