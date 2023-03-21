Conference play kicks off for the Carolina 1A this week. SAC-7 play continues with Midway dominating in both Softball and Baseball.

Clinton

Softball

The Lady Horses have a packed week facing off against East Bladen for league play on Tuesday and Friday, and county neighbor Hobbton on Thursday.

Clinton hasn’t pulled in a victory yet this season, dropping seven straight. They will be looking for the win against an opponent who has scored only one more run than Clinton in their games up to this point. The Lady Horses batting average is a meek .236 but still higher than the Eagles at .182.

Hobbton may pose a bigger problem for Clinton converting more hits into runs. The Lady Cats, so far, have averaged at least 3.9 runs per game compared to the Horses at 2.3.

Baseball

The Dark Horses will enter this week coming off a shutout victory over the West Bladen Knights in league play. They will compete with the East Bladen Eagles at home on Tuesday and on the road Friday. Clinton trails the Eagles in batting average but they on average put up more runs per game than East Bladen.

Sitting in third place in the SAC-7, Clinton will be looking to climb the rankings, trailing Fairmont and county rival Midway.

Hobbton

Baseball

The Wildcat enjoyed a five game win streak before taking their first loss last week against Heide Trask. They’ll take this into this week as they start league play on Thursday and Friday against Neuse Charter and Rosewood respectively.

The Cougars have not shown up at the plate when compared to Hobbton with their batting average being about half of what the Cats have produced. In addition to batting average, Hobbton leads the Cougars in every major team stat. Neuse Charter will need to bring more than just their “A” game if they want to take down the powerhouse Cats.

Rosewood on the other hand has had a decent year. Statistically, they trail Hobbton as well in every team category, but they’ve converted 86 runs to the Cats 84. The Eagles have held their own in the field with a percentage of .928, just .016 higher than a talented Hobbton squad.

Softball

The Lady Wildcats have been struggling this season, after earning their first win this year, they have dropped their two most recent games. They will take on the Clinton Dark Horses on Thursday, who also have been in rut to start their year.

Lakewood

Softball

The Lady Leopards will have a significant challenge in conference play against the Lady Spartans and the Lady Rebels.

Against longtime rival, Union, Lakewood holds a slight advantage at the plate with the Leopards’ bats have caught flame recently accumulating 44 runs in their past two games. Lakewood will be looking to Danica Carter to keep Union of the bags this upcoming week.

North Duplin is on a roll and the Lady Leopards will be looking to buck their success in league play this week. Duplin holds the advantage at the plate, outdoing Lakewood at the plate with a batting average of .434 to the Leopards .397. In the fielding percentage, they are separated by a fraction of a percent with both teams strong in their discipline in the infield and outfield.

Baseball

The Leopards will be at home on Tuesday to face off against the Union Spartans and the North Duplin Rebels on Thursday.

Lakewood has had an up and down year, claiming single wins followed by a string of close losses. Statistically, Lakewood should garner a win against Union with them holding a low .187 batting average and allowing more than double the runs of the Leopards at 145.

Against North Duplin, however, it will be more of a challenge with the Rebels scoring on average two more runs per game than Lakewood. In the field, the Rebels hold the advantage at .930 fielding percentage compared to Lakewood’s .814.

Midway

Softball

The Lady Raiders have been on fire to start the season, dropping only one game so far. They’ve been on a five game win streak and are looking to extend it.

They face off against conference foe, the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes twice this week and non-conference South Lenoir.

Fairmont is having a relative middling year, posting a 4-5 overall and splitting league play at 1-1. They will have a tough time as they’ve allowed 126 runs so far, but offensively, they put the wood to work bringing in 91 runs in comparison to Midway’s 51.

The Blue Devils of South Lenoir are a middle of the road team scoring 30 runs and allowing 32. In both games, the Raiders will rely on their stout play inside the diamond as they hold a .944 fielding percentage so far. Midway’s second baseman Lainey Hughes leads her team with 21 putouts and zero errors and Jordan Christopher has 20 outs out of 21 attempts, a close second to Hughes.

Fairmont and South Lenoir will have to work hard to break the Raiders infield.

Baseball

The Raiders have another long week ahead of them with the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes and North Johnston Panthers.

Fairmont will have their hands full with Midway touting decent pitching depth and holding an ERA of 2.59. Josh McLamb leads the Raiders with a 1.83 ERA and 34 strikeouts out of 40 batters faced. In addition to prowess on the mound, they are a hard team to score on allowing only 23 runs in eight games and hold a .940 fielding percentage.

The Raiders will have two chances at Fairmont on Tuesday and Friday.

Union

Softball

The Lady Spartans have only one game this week and it’s against county rivals, the Lakewood Lady Leopards on Tuesday. They struggled early on but have started to right the ship before taking another loss to Wallace Rose-Hill to close out their week.

Union will be relying on the arm of their starting pitcher, Hailey King, who has struck out 78 strikeouts out of 138 batters faced. The Leopards have the advantage in fielding 114 putouts out of 168 chances with 13 errors. The biggest difference is in the error column with Union having six more errors than Lakewood,

Baseball

The Spartans have been beaten down this year. Union has given up 147 runs in eight games while only bringing in 35. They have two games this week against West Bladen and Lakewood.

Their game against Lakewood is their first league game of the year. The Leopards will be licking their chops at their weakened prey on Tuesday as they carry more firepower on their end.

West Bladen and Union faced off earlier this year. The Knights delivered an embarrassing beat down of the Spartans with the game ending at the top of the fourth, 21-1.

