Dark Horses trample Lakewood; Lady Leopards maul Horses

Lakewood hosted the Clinton Dark Horses last Wednesday for a track meet. It was the perfect day for some races and feats of athleticism on the field. Clinton would take the win over the Leopards in the men’s division but the Lakewood Ladies held their own and won on their end.

Boys

The Dark Horses took medals in a majority of events over the Leopards. Clinton scored 107 points in 18 events compared to the 37 Lakewood accumulated. Most of the visiting teams points came from their lightning speed which garnered them 23 points in sprinting events and 26 in distance events. Lakewood had their best showing in jump competitions, wrangling in 21 points.

Girls

The Lady Leopards took down the Lady Horses on the track field. Lakewood dominated in the jump events taking 27 points compared to Clinton’s three. The Leopards fell in sprint competition by three, but made their presence known with the events coming down to a sliver of time. Clinton didn’t earn any points in distance or hurdles while Lakewood took 28 points from both events helping to propel to them to a victory.

The LAdy Leopards dispatch of Clinton in the meet, 94-29.

