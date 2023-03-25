Spartans fizzle out in second half against West Bladen, 4-1

Aileen Serrano stretches the play to the edge to make space for the center.

The SAC-7 West Bladen Knights visited the Union Spartans on Thursday for non-conference action. What started as a tight game spiraled out of control for Union as they took the loss, 4-1.

The game kicked off fast for Union as they took advantage of a stunned West Bladen defense. Marlene Sanchez sniped a long shot that found the back of the net, putting the Knights behind early at 1-0.

West Bladen didn’t take that lying down and followed it up with two goals retaking the lead. Union found themselves struggling to break through the ranks of the disciplined Knights.

The Lady Spartans stood strong though and kept pushing the Knights deep into their own territory. West Bladen was able to do the same but stayed there longer with Union struggling to free themselves from the Knights grip. The game shifted to the edges with Union continuously exploiting the soft spot. The Lady Spartans struggled to get a goal with West Bladen playing strong defense in the center disrupting passes.

The girls left the pitch trailing by one against a solid West Bladen squad. Spirits were high as the Spartans clamored to the corner talking about how to adjust. The score at halftime was 2-1 West Bladen up.

The second half was rather sluggish for the Union team with miscues and bad touches preventing their play from advancing. The Lady Knights defended their side vehemently and Union wasn’t doing themselves any favors by the poor passing.

West Bladen pressed and the Spartans were again held from midfield to their side. The Lady Knights capitalized from the relentless pressure and found the net once more, growing their lead to two with 30 minutes left to play.

The Lady Spartans kept West Bladen in check putting up a fight against the 2A foe, however as a play developed it quickly fell apart putting them back at square one.

As time dwindled off the clock, Union grew more desperate for a goal to even their odds and mount a comeback. At every turn when their charges fell apart and Bladen would regain possession.

The game had started to turn towards Union’s favor as they caught the Knights flat-footed. The Lady Spartans sprinted down the field in a full advance. The attack was successful at stifling Bladen but they couldn’t convert. The Lady Knights counter attack came at the perfect time. Bladen broke through a gassed Union team and forced their goalie into a one on one. The Lady Knight put the ball in the net stretching their lead to three, at 4-1.

The game carried on and the exhausted Spartan team was cycled out and the second string was given reps to close out the game that got away from them.

Union was defeated by the West Bladen Knights at home, 4-1.

After a mini-winning spree, Union dropped this game but will no doubt come back with a chip on their shoulder in conference play. They come back with a full week taking on three opponents: Rosewood, North Duplin and Hobbton.

