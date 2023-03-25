Raiders rebound after loss, double up North Johnston

After dropping their first game of the year against Fairmont, the Midway Raiders were back in action on Wednesday night, hosting North Johnston in non-conference 2A action. They got back on track against the Panthers with solid pitching and strong bats, helping them get the win, 8-4.

The first inning and a half there wasn’t much action, but in the bottom of the second, Midway made first contact of the night. The Raiders got a one-out double from Wyatt Lucas, prompting a potential run on second. However, they couldn’t bring him home, leaving him stranded to end the inning.

In the third inning, Midway’s Casey Culbreth stepped up to the plate with two outs weighing on him. The Raiders had two on base from walks. He popped off a single that the left fielder couldn’t wrangle in which resulted in two runs crossing the plate.

The Panthers went quietly in the fourth as did Midway after getting a leadoff walk that was stranded at third to end the inning. The fifth inning brought about some offense for North Johnston, as they got their first hit of the night there. After that, there was nothing else going for the Panthers and in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Raiders really got the offense going.

A bunt single and a double put runners on second and third. John Nelson McLamb was able to bring both runners in. After a strikeout, Midway added two more with the help of an error and a sacrifice-RBI groundout. The sudden jolt concluded with Midway now holding a six run lead while the Panthers remained scoreless heading into the sixth.

North Johnston found the scoreboard at the top of the inning, with a leadoff single and a walk which put runners on first and second. Then, a two-out error helped the Panthers score one of their runs, still trailing 6-1 after their plate appearance.

From there, the Raiders would add two more runs. A leadoff double by Lucas. an error on a bunt, and a wild pitch plated the two runs, making it 8-1 heading to the seventh.

North Johnston did not go down quietly and rallied. Midway lost control for a bit as the Panthers managed to round the bases three times to bring them on a worrisome run. Their lead shrunk in half a frame from seven to four. Despite their production, the Raiders managed to get two outs and just needed one more to close the game out.

It wasn’t looking good as a walk resulted in a bases loaded scenario. The pressure on the pitcher to put the game to rest, laid on him. He wound up and delivered, the batter swatted the ball to the outfield. The bases began emptying but the Raiders caught the line drive, devastating their foe and sending them packing with the loss, 8-4.

After the game, Midway head coach Justin Carroll acknowledged that the Raiders bats had been struggling in recent games.

“Bats have been a little slow. We’ve struggled a little bit so we messed around with the batting order a little bit and it seemed to work pretty well,” he said. It did seem to work out as Midway picked up a total of eight hits.

Lucas led the Raiders offense, picking up two hits and an RBI. Carson Tew also had two hits for Midway. McLamb had one hit and two RBIs, Culbreth had one hit and RBI and Wyatt Richards and Hunter Tyndall each had one hit.

Defensively, Christian Gainey did most of the work for the Raiders, pitching six innings. In the 22 batters he faced, Gainey struck out six, walked none, and only gave up one run on three hits. Hunter Tyndall came in and game in and got the save, forcing the final line out of the game.

“Christian did an unreal job,” Carroll said of his starting pitcher. “He kept them very off-balance and everything seemed to be working good tonight. He was getting ahead early, stayed ahead for most of the night, and did a really good overall job. Defense did well behind him.”

Midway is now 9-1 overall and 3-1 in SAC-7 conference play. They were scheduled to be back in action on Friday night, looking for revenge against Fairmont.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports