From deadlocked to devastating, Harrells falls in ferocious second half

The Lady Crusaders returned to the field on Thursday carrying back to back wins taking on the undefeated O’Neal Falcons. After a strong defensive first half where no one was able to score, the Falcon broke Harrells’ back line and put up a huge scoring rally that was too much for the Lady Crusaders to overcome, as Harrells fell by a score of 5-1.

The first half was nothing but a fierce defense of the mid-pitch. The Lady Crusaders played hard nosed soccer on Thursday as the bumps off the ball were putting the Falcons on the ground. O’Neal responded in kind as the competition between these teams became palpable.

There were close calls on both sides with possession becoming more of an issue with the more aggressive play. Harrells hung on with their goalie making some smooth saves including an own goal. The battle continued all the way to the end of the period. The Ladies defense kept the Falcons in check but the offense couldn’t get any plays in action. The first half ended deadlocked at 0-0.

The second half kicked off with an opportunity that Harrells exploited. The play however fizzled out after a couple of bad touches and a slow wind up shot.

O’Neal capitalized and broke through the Harrells’ back line. The Lady Crusaders couldn’t clear the ball in time and the Lady Falcons sent a dribbler into the net, putting up the first points of the game.

The game’s tempo took a serious shift to the worse for the Crusaders with O’Neal collapsing in on the net. Ella Campbell kept the lead within reach for the moment as the Harrells offense tried to muster some offensive production.

The Falcons came back for more after the first goal and Harrells’ previous aggression had simmered. O’Neal made another heated advance to the Crusaders goal. The hosts again found themselves trapped in their end as the team couldn’t seem to get the ball cleared. The Falcons took a shot that ended up out of bounds behind the net resulting in a corner kick. The lob ended up too close to the post and Campbell tried to clear it. The ball rolled backwards off her hand and bounced in front of an open net where the Falcons tapped it in. They followed it up with another goal as O’Neal had broken the Harrells backline. Physical play remained but no goals were being produced as the Crusaders’s woes on the defense effectively killed their opportunities before they began.

The Crusaders coaches yelled from the sidelines for them to get it out but they couldn’t make it happen. Another goal trickled in after a loose ball in the goal box. Tempers flared on the pitch as another hard tackle resulted in another down Falcon. Harrells was given a yellow for the offense and O’Neal lined up for a free kick. She converted the shot into a goal with pinpoint accuracy that Campbell couldn’t defend. Harrells had allowed five goals in the twenty three minutes of play in their collapse.

The Lady Crusaders finally put points on the board after Taylor Grace Register took a shot on net from a free kick. The ball slipped through the goalie’s fingers, tarnishing her clean sheet with 13 minutes left in the match.

Harrells continued to play with ferocity to the final whistle but the game was too far out of reach for the young Crusader team. The clock hit zeroes and despite their passionate play, Harrells fell to O’Neal, 5-1.

The sideline wasn’t happy with how the game crashed so hard in the second. A couple of changes to play was one of the reasons attributed to the collapse. Coach Rudolfo Sandoval said “I think we had a great first half. Maybe a few changes shouldn’t have been made, which threw us off. Also, we lost cohesiveness as a team in the second. We’ve played similar caliber teams and haven’t done as bad.”

The Lady Crusaders will be looking to get back on the horse next week, defending their field against the American Leadership Academy Navigators and the Living Water Christian Warriors on Monday and Thursday, respectively.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports