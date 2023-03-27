The Raiders reign supreme on the mound for both softball and baseball in the SAC-7. It’s anyone’s game in the Carolina 1A for softball with Union holding the lead with the Lady Rebels hot on the trail. Hobbton and Lakewood are neck in neck in baseball for their league.

Clinton

Baseball

The Dark Horses continue to fight and claw away in their conference with them near the bottom with only Red Springs beneath them.

They ride into the week off two bitter losses by the East Bladen Eagles. This week they alternate home and away and face off against an impressive Fairmont team.

Statistically, not much separates these two teams and should be two very competitive games. The most glaring advantage lies with Fairmont’s production at the plate as they have managed to score 71 runs, though their batting average is less than Clinton’s.

The Dark Horses hosted first on Tuesday Mar 28 then Fairmont returns the favor on Friday Mar 31, games start at 6:30 p.m.

Softball

The Lady Horses will be up against strong competition in their packed week ahead.

Clinton leads off the week against the current leader in the Carolina 1A, the Union Lady Spartans on Monday (Find the story in Wednesday’s paper and online).

This will be a challenge for the Horses with Union holding the strongest pitcher in the league. They’ve struggled this year at the plate. Find this full story in Tuesday’s paper and online.

They mirror their baseball counterparts’ schedule and face the Fairmont Lady Tornadoes. Fairmont sits in fifth place in the league. A relatively high scoring team but a weak defense allowing near double the runs they bring in.

The young Lady Horses will have their hands full going into this week. Both of their games against Fairmont begin at 6 p.m.

Hobbton

Baseball

The Wildcats will be deep in conference play this week facing two league foes. Their game against Pender on Monday Mar 27 has been rescheduled to Apr 24.

They will face off against county neighbors the Lakewood Leopards on the road this Tuesday. Hobbton, as of Mar 23, have batted in 100 runs, tied only with North Duplin and five more than Rosewood. Lakewood holds a disadvantage at the plate but have been able to get the bats moving.

Following Lakewood, they host the Union Spartans on Thursday. The Spartans have been down and out all year allowing 179 runs while scoring 39.

Both games begin at 6 p.m.

Softball

The Lady Wildcats have two strong teams coming to their home on Tuesday and Thursday.

First, they will face off against the Lakewood Lady Leopards. This will be a challenging game with Lakewood holding an advantage at the plate.

Next they take on the conference leaders the Lady Spartans of Union. They will be facing the strongest pitcher in the Carolina 1A and a team with a stout infield presence.

Both games begin at 6 p.m.

Lakewood

Baseball

The Leopards have had an in-between year. Three explosive games where they crossed double digits then a string of close losses.

Lakewood will be looking to refine their play and put some wins to their record. They’ll start their week against the talented Hobbton Wildcats then take on the struggling Neuse Charter Cougars on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Both games begin at 6 p.m.

Softball

The Lady Leopards have had a back and forth season. Lakewood holds a 3-6 record overall, while only five short of runs against to break even with runs converted.

Last week, they took some heavy losses in conference play and were outscored 24 to 5 in those two games.

The Lady Leopards will be looking to turn this around and pull out a win against the Hobbton Wildcats. They have a significant advantage at the plate, nearly doubling them in runs converted, 82 to 45.

They will defend the homefront this Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Midway

Baseball

The Raiders are looking to continue their quest for conference gold as they’ve been terrorizing the opposition this year. They roll into this week with one game against the Red Springs Red Devils.

They dominated the Red Devils on the road, taking them to task on their own field 14-0. The Raiders have remained perfect at home and are looking to keep it that way on Tuesday Mar 28, game time is 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Last week, the Lady Raiders went two for three decimating conference foe, the Fairmont Lady Tornadoes, twice 26-1 and 20-3. However, they took one on the chin facing the South Lenoir Blue Devils being shutout 4-0.

To start the week off they’ll take on the Devils once more looking to exact some revenge and take a win from them. Find this story in Tuesday’s paper and online. Following this they will take on the Red Springs Red Devils, whom they’ve already dismantled this year handedly winning, 20-0.

Games will be tentatively, Monday and Tuesday this week, first pitch at 6 p.m. for both.

Union

Baseball

The Spartans have been down and out this year, taking 10 consecutive losses as of date.

This week will be a major challenge for the Union crew as they battle it out against the sitting No. 1 and 2 teams in the conference, North Duplin and Hobbton respectively.

The Spartans will be tested both on the mound and the field with both squads putting up big numbers at the plate.

The games will be on Tuesday and Thursday this week and begin at 6 p.m.

Softball

The Lady Spartans return to play after a short week. They carry a win into a busy week with three games.

First they take on the Clinton Dark Horses on the road Monday, which will be in this Wednesday’s paper.

After this they go back to conference play on Tuesday and Thursday against the Hobbton Wildcats and a hot North Duplin team who is riding a six game winning streak.

The Lady Spartans will be looking to stop the Rebels streak and take wins over some struggling competition this week.

All games begin at 6 p.m.

Standings

All standings as of Mar 27, 2023 “*” Denotes conference record

Baseball

Southeastern Athletics Conference

Midway 10-1 (4-1)*

St. Paul’s 3-4 (2-1)*

East Bladen 4-6 (2-2)*

Fairmont 7-3 (2-2)*

West Bladen 8-3 (1-1)*

Clinton 4-5 (1-3)*

Red Springs 4-3 (0-2)*

Carolina 1A Conference

North Duplin 8-2 (2-0)*

Hobbton 6-2 (1-0)*

Lakewood 3-6 (1-1)*

Union 0-10 (0-1)*

Neuse Charter 1-6 (0-2)*

Rosewood 7-2 (0-0)*

Softball

Southeastern Athletics Conference

Midway 8-2 (5-0)*

West Bladen 6-5 (2-0)*

St. Paul’s 5-2 (3-1)*

East Bladen (2-2)*

Fairmont 4-7 (1-3)*

Red Springs 1-4 (0-3)*

Clinton 0-10 (0-4)*

Carolina 1A Conference

Union 3-4 (1-0)*

North Duplin 6-1 (1-0)*

Lakewood 3-6 (0-2)*

Hobbton 2-7 (0-0)*

Rosewood 2-4 (0-0)*

