Lady Raiders trounce Tornadoes in blowouts; Blue Devils shutout Midway 4-0.

Sam Carter throws the ball from third over to first for an out.

It was an interesting week of softball for the Midway Lady Raiders, who posted two blowout wins against Fairmont, but took a loss to 2A foe South Lenoir in-between.

The Lady Raiders got their week started on Tuesday, posting a 26-1 victory on the road before falling 4-0 on the road at South Lenoir.

Midway returned home on Friday night to cap off their 3-game week, facing off against the Lady Golden Tornadoes one final time, and once again it was a big blowout that was pretty much batting practice.

Midway scored seven runs in both the first and second innings, quickly – well, slowly, rather – posting 14 runs. Fairmont did get a couple runs in the top of the second, but it wasn’t nearly enough. Both teams added one run each in the third before the Lady Raiders finished things up with five more runs in the fourth to make it 20-3.

It was a total hitting spree for Midway, who had hits from just about everyone on the team. Kiley Ives had four hits and four RBIs and Jaycie Byrd had four hits and one RBI. McKenzie Williams had three hits and three RBIs. Eva McLamb, Mallory Baggett, and Krista McLean all had two hits, and Leah Culbreth and Samantha Carter both had one hit each.

Rounding out the RBI column, McLean added three, Kara Beth Benton had two, and Carter, Baggett, and Byrd all had one each.

With the win, the Lady Raiders are now 8-2 overall and 5-0 in SAC-7 Conference play. They were scheduled to be back on the field on Monday, rematching against South Lenoir, and on Tuesday against Red Springs. After that, the Lady Raiders are done for the week before taking on St. Pauls on Tuesday, April 4 and Thursday, April 6.

