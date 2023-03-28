This week we have an exciting week of league play. The Carolina 1A will be hotly contested this week with Hobbton currently leading but the Spartans are not too far off. The SAC-7 is held firmly by the Lady Horses of Clinton.

Clinton

The Lady Horses have been trampling the competition in the conference and non-league, currently sitting in first place in the SAC-7 at 4-0 with a 11-0-1 record.

After scoring three wins this past week, they will be looking forward to one game this upcoming week.

Clinton will be taking on a strong 4A Lady Vikings team this Thursday against D.H. Conley. The Lady Horses are looking to use that high powered front to overwhelm the less explosive Vikings.

Clinton has scored 78 goals compared to the 41 D.H. has put up thus far. Only one point separates them in goals against, with the Vikings holding the advantage at eight.

The Lady Horses travel to Greenville on Thursday Mar 30 looking to extend their streak. Game time is 6 p.m.

Hobbton

The Lady Cats are showing their teeth this season with a convincing four game win streak. During this run they have allowed only three goals while scoring 25 on their opposition.

This upcoming week starts fast with them taking on Midway at home on Monday, full story will be in Wednesday’s paper.

Following that, they are back in league play with the Lakewood Leopards and the Union Spartans.

The Wildcats will be preparing for a big contest against Union, currently second in the league standings. Hobbton is bringing some heavy weaponry into the match as they’ve outscored their opponents 51 to 13.

They travel to Lakewood to take on the Leopards on Tuesday, then defend the home against Union on Thursday. Both games are at 6 p.m.

Lakewood

The Lady Leopards have had a rough return to the pitch this season, taking two losses in their first week back in play.

It won’t get any easier for the fledgling squad as they take on the current league leaders the Hobbton Wildcats who are on a tear. Following this, they take on the Neuse Charter Cougars who sit in third in the Carolina 1A.

Lakewood is starving for some offense with them yet to find the back of the net. They’ll be looking to change that this week. The Leopards have back to back games with them hosting Hobbton Tuesday and on the road against Neuse Charter on Wednesday.

Midway

The Raiders have games on Monday (Catch story in Wednesday’s paper and online) and Tuesday against rival Hobbton and Red Springs.

Midway has had a troubled year on the offense with productivity just over double digits at 11 while allowing 20 against. They face off against a high powered Hobbton team to kick their week off. The Wildcats pose a big threat to Midway’s team outscoring them by 40 and a much stiffer backline with 9 goals against them.

The following day they will be at home against Red Springs. They took down the Lady Devils 1-0 in a tightly contested match early this season.

Both games begin at 6 p.m.

Union

The Lady Spartans have a packed week upcoming with two road games and one at home in-between.

At home they will defend their home against the North Duplin Lady Rebels on Tuesday. To close out the week they will be on the road against their biggest foe of the week, the Hobbton Wildcats, Thursday.

Union will be looking to take down the Lady Cats who are leading the conference. The Spartans will have their work cut out for them with the Cats bringing a stingy backline and high scoring front.

Both games start at 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports