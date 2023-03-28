Clinton dominates East Bladen 9-1; Eagles soar in softball and baseball

CHSvEBHS

The Dark Horses hosted the East Bladen Eagles on Friday evening. Fireworks exploded on the pitch as the Lady Horses took another win. Clinton took the Eagles to extra innings but

Soccer

The Lady Horses geared up for their match against the Lady Eagles this past Friday. A.P. Sinclair led her team in rout to a beatdown of their conference rival 9-1. The first goal happened rapidly, foreshadowing the thrashing Bladen was about to receive. A relentless stampede of black and gold pushed the stunned Eagles back deep into their territory. Bladen, desperate to clear the ball, fought back but the ball went out off of them, resulting in a corner kick. A.P. Sinclair hit a header off the lob sent by Ava Williford that trickled past the goalie in the scuffle.

From here it was Clinton would add more in rapid fire fashion with Bladen barely able to catch their breath. The Eagles would manage to breach the Lady Horses backline and put a mark on the scoreboard. The Horses carried a three goal lead, going into the half.

Once back from break, the Horses started right where they left off. This time, the Eagles couldn’t break that line and failed to slowdown their opposition.

The Lady Horses poured on in the second half and rallied five goals, slamming the door on any idea of a comeback. East Bladen was sent home with a sour taste in their mouths, taking an eight goal loss, 9-1.

The Lady Horses (11-0-1) are on a seven win hot streak with this latest win. They will have a bit of a break this week with only one match this Thursday on the road. They face off against non-league foe the D.H. Conley Vikings (7-3-1).

Softball

The Lady Horses took to the mound on Friday against the Lady Eagles of East Bladen. It was not a favorable evening for Clinton. From to start to finish, this game never got off the ground for the home team, being beatdown in the first inning getting eight runs scored on them.

The Horses were able to temper the scoring but still the Eagles put up two more runs against Clinton.

The third was a complete unloading as East Bladen trampled Clinton with hit after hit. By the frame’s end, there wasn’t a lot of hope for the home team climbing out of a 21 point deficit. The Lady Horses remained off the board as this game was mercy ruled by the top of the fourth. Clinton took the loss, 21-0.

Lady Horses Coach Chet Bass said this of the game.

“We’re an inexperienced team with three upper class ladies (seniors and juniors), the rest of younger. It’s a learning season for us. Day by day.”

The Lady Horses (0-10) will be at home on Tuesday and on the road Friday as they take on the Fairmont Lady Tornadoes (4-7).

Baseball

Clinton readied themselves on a beautiful Friday evening to compete against East Bladen for their second meeting of the year. Their last encounter the Eagles preyed on the Horses taking them by 10 runs. Clinton kept up this round but fell in the eighth giving up the run that cost them the game, 5-4.

The first frame was explosive as the Dark Horses came out fast. Brennan Bell. He gave up two hits but slammed the door shut on the Eagles in the first with three strikeouts.

At the plate, the Horses let East Bladen know this wasn’t going to be like their last meeting. Clinton bombarded the flat-footed Eagles with strong contact, creating a nightmare for the fielders. Three runners tapped home and put Bladen down early.

The Eagles managed to cross the plate once in the second to lessen Clinton’s lead to two.

From there it was a battle of wills, as these fierce rivals were unwaverable on the field. Frame by frame, home plate remained untouched with neither side willing to budge even an inch.

The night carried on and Clinton found themselves three out away from getting revenge from their previous loss. The Eagles took off and, like Clinton did earlier, Bladen caught the Horses napping and capitalized, rounding the bases.

After Clinton stopped the bleeding, they were trailing by one run and the heat was on.

Dawson Smith breathed life into Clinton with a single that tied it up. Oscar Rodriguez-Marin came in big when the Horses needed him. He set his stance and slapped a ringer into the outfield. Marin stretched the hit into a double while Smith crossed the plate to tie it up at 4-4. The spark was short lived and the inning was shut. The teams prepped themselves as this heated rivalry game required extra frames.

At the top of the eighth, Jaxon Smith came back to the mound and was looking to seal the Eagles out. Garrison Tatum came up to the plate and Smith readied up for a battle. Tatum saw the pitch he wanted and smacked it over the left field fence. Smith kept them from scoring more and Clinton came up to the plate.

The Horses however were not able to drive in another run and the game ended. Clinton fell by one against rivals, the East Bladen Eagles, 4-3.

Dark Horses Coach Scott Lewis was happy with his team’s high spirits and their play.

“Overall I really like the energy. Our pitchers did well, both Brennan and Jaxon. We played hard and we just have to keep that up. I really loved how our spirits were up during this one.”

The Dark Horses (4-5) split the next week with two games against the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes (7-3). They host them Tuesday then visit Fairmont on Friday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports