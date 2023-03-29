The Midway Raiders golf team is rolling right along, picking up another win this week to remain undefeated this season.

Continuing SAC-7 Conference dominance, the Raiders were at Scotthurst Golf Course on Monday where they picked up the victory.

Midway shot a 315 on the day, which was 32 strokes better than the second place team.

Logan Atkins was the medalist, shooting a low score of 73. He was followed by Dakota Bedard, who shot a career best 79, and Kaison Marley with an 81. Jack Hazlebeck and Ryan Naylor each shot 82.

“I like where we are,” head coach Adam Capps said of the season, which has just a couple more regular season matches remaining.

“The guys aren’t complacent…they are working hard and getting better. We’re shooting some good numbers, but we are still leaving a lot of shots out there,” Capps continued.

The first year coach said he’s happy with the improvements he’s seeing with all of his players.

“I’m really pleased with the jumps I’ve seen Kaison and Ryan make over the off-season. It’s been huge for us. Jack is getting more in golf mode now, which is a good sign for us, and Logan is just incredible. He’s expected to play mistake-free golf every round, and basically does. He’s just so, so good. Other guys are fighting for that fifth spot, which is healthy, too. Should only make us better,” Capps concluded.

Midway has just a little over a month to get things all ironed out. Regionals are set for May 8 and 9 with the State Games one week later on May 15 and 16.