North Duplin hands Union losses in softball and soccer

Hailey Hazelwood zings the ball to Morgan Smith to get the quick out off a weak grounder

The Rebels showed up to Rose-Hill looking to knock their closest competition down. The Ladies were unable to overcome a dominant Rebel squad and took losses in both soccer and softball on Tuesday.

Soccer

The Lady Spartans fought hard on the pitch against a tough Duplin team. The game was hard nosed with both teams playing physical soccer each vying for victory.

Union and Duplin challenged the midfield relentlessly trying to break through. Sparks of offense befell the Lady Rebels and they managed to find opportunities to strike first but the shots were taken by the keeper. The Spartans held strong and regrouped.

Duplin found themselves fending off a full on assault from the Spartan crew. The Lady Rebels held their ground and put some resistance forward. Their clearances kept being refuted by Union and they broke. Marlene Sanchez tacked on a goal for her team well into the first half. She placed her shot with finesse as it sailed over the Rebel keeper in the top left corner. The Spartans were fired up and tried to temper the excitement of breaking through the tough Rebel backline.

The energy couldn’t be contained and Union led another assault at the Duplin net. Unfortunately this wouldn’t produce goals for the Spartans as the Lady Rebels mounted an assault that plagued the opposing backline. Exposed, the Union net took a beating. As the game wore on, the hosts were treated to an overwhelming Rebel advance. One by one the goals came in until the Spartans finally curbed the bleeding, but the damage had been done.

Union fought back but the Rebels held firm holding the Spartans to a solitary goal, 3-1.

Softball

It had gone south from the beginning for the Spartan crew on Tuesday. Duplin came in, bats hot and gloves ready, beating down Union, 18-1.

Union took to the field and readied themselves for a hot Duplin squad coming to Rose-Hill carrying a six game win streak. The Spartans had a rough go of it in the early goings of the game as the Rebels were locked in at the plate. Union’s struggles resulted in Duplin taking an early lead. The Spartans trailed early 4-0.

Union went up to the plate looking to put some pressure on the opposition with some contact. King got on base with a walk setting up Morgan Smith to send her home off her contact at the plate. The Spartans couldn’t get anything else going and had to settle for the solitary run at the end of the inning, Union trailed by three runs with the score 4-1.

Duplin tacked on two more runs, but the end was far from over as the Spartans tried to contain the hits and keep the pitches in the zone. At the top of the fourth, the Duplin dug in and made Union pay. After putting two runners on the bags, a couple of misthrows allowed them to clear the diamond, stretching their lead to seven.

North Duplin wasn’t finished though and on the second pitch the next batter sent the ball clear over the right field fence. The rally continued with the Rebels having no contact issues as they got hit after hit. After a pop fly fell harmlessly to the ground and the Rebel speed showed with them clearing the bases again.

The Lady Spartans fell apart while the Lady Rebels struck oil. Union plummeted from a five point deficit to thirteen. Finally, the hemorrhaging stopped and the Spartans came off the field. The score was 16-1. Union approached the plate and tried to get something going, but the offense fizzled out.

Hailey Hazelwood was brought out to get some reps in. The Lady Rebels kept up the pressure and rounded the bases two more times. The Lady Spartans final at bat did little to change the game and the Lady Rebels snuffed out Union, 18-1.

