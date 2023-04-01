Raiders dominate diamond against Lady Devils, earn shutout in close one, 2-0

The Midway Raiders welcomed conference foe Red Springs into Raider country on Tuesday night and picked up three wins in all contests at Spivey’s Corner.

Baseball

On the baseball diamond, the Devils struck first in the top of the first with a walk combined with a stolen base and a hit. Midway took advantage of what was given and got a walk, a stolen base and a wild pitch that moved a runner to third. John Nelson McLamb got a hit that sent the runner on third home to tie the game 1-1.

The Raiders broke the tie in the bottom of the second inning with an infield single with some help from the Red Devils with a wild pitch and an error, making it 2-1.

The Red Devils had their only other chance at runs in the top of the fourth. Midway got the first two outs but Red Springs loaded the bases with a dropped third strike, an error, and a walk. A strikeout, though, shut down the threat as the Raiders held on to their 2-1 lead.

Midway finally got their bats going in the fifth as they caught fire and scored seven runs on a combination of hits and Red Springs miscues and blunders that aided in their handed victory over their conference foe. When all was said and done, they would run off with the victory, winning 9-1.

In the stat sheet, Trey Gregory led the Raiders at the plate with two hits, and RBI, and two runs scored. Wyatt Lucas and McLamb each had one hit, one RBI, and one run scored, and Wyatt Richards had one hit and one run scored. Hunter Tyndall added one more hit.

With the win, Midway is now 11-1 overall and 5-1 in SAC-7 Conference play. They are scheduled for two very important games against St. Pauls on the road on Tuesday, then at home on Thursday.

Softball

Over on the softball diamond the Lady Raiders dominated Red Springs from start to finish, with a complete beatdown shutting them out 16-0.

Midway struck first in the bottom of the first, getting eight runs with four doubles and four singles. In the second, the Lady Raiders scored one run off a double. The wild pitch from the Lady Devils helped Midway cross the plate as the runners advanced and they’d score off a sacrifice grounder. In the final inning, they scored another seven runs on multiple hits and errors by Red Springs. Midway claimed the victory, winning 16-0 in four innings. The Red Devils would tally only one hit in the game.

Leading the Lady Raiders was Samantha Carter and Kiley Ives, each with three hits. Eva McLamb and Krista McLean each had two hits, and Lainey Hughes, Jaycie Byrd, Mallory Baggett, McKenzie Williams, and Sarah Autry all had one hit apiece.

Midway is now 9-2 overall and 6-0 in league play. They also have a pair of games against St. Pauls slated for next week.

Soccer

Finally, across the way on the soccer pitch, which would be the closest game of the night, it was the Lady Raiders, who secured the sweep with a 2-0 victory.

The first half saw no goals for either team as the halftime score was deadlocked at 0-0.

It wasn’t until the second half when Midway’s Lana Rhodes found the back of the net on a pass from Rachel Eldridge to make it 1-0. Then, Midway goalkeeper Blair Baggett made a huge save on a free kick with nine minutes left to keep the Lady Raiders in front.

Midway found the back of the net one more time as Rhodes took a Red Springs turnover and scored for the second time of the night with 2:57 left to give the Lady Raiders the win, 2-0.

Midway is now 4-5-1 overall and 2-2 in league play. They will host Hobbton on Monday before a pair of conference matchups against St. Pauls on Tuesday and Thursday.

