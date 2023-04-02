Late-game scoring propels Lady Cats to victory over Spartans

Brianna Barnes fields a grounder sent in the gap between first and second.

Gracie Barefoot fields the ball after a bobble at first. Gracie Jones in the background points to home in a heated game.

Two inner county teams faced off on Thursday looking to climb up the conference ladder. After suffering defeats both teams were looking to take it out on the field. The Lady Cats took the win in a late-game rally, 3-1.

Gracie Jones led the way for Hobbton in the first pitching with accuracy and speed. Union kept calm and made good contact early. These hits would prove to be a futile effort though as the Lady Cats were ready. Though Union managed to get on base, Hobbton’s fielding kept the Spartans off the board.

Hailey King started on the mound for Union. It started out smooth with a quick strikeout. This was followed by a pitch that got away and skimmed the knuckles of the batter. She’d be the only base runner as King struck out one and Chloe Bowles caught her stealing to keep it deadlocked with no runs.

Lady Cat Jones started off strong on the mound and quickly set down two batters on strikes. Brianna Barnes and Lauren McMillan walked as Jones had trouble finding the zone.

Spartan Cameron Poole came up to the plate and hit a shallow ball that was bobbled by the infielder and she made it to first. Barnes raced around third and crossed the plate unchallenged. Union had struck first, putting the Cats behind. Hobbton rallied and delivered a textbook out at first to close the door, stranding two on base, keeping it 1-0.

The Lady Cats couldn’t generate anything at the plate as King delivered a strong appearance on the mound, taking down two with strikes. A shallow liner was quickly fielded and out at first, 1-0.

The energy was high on the field as both teams were playing with some extra moxie in this county rivalry. The Hobbton and Union coaches could be seen keeping their players energized. The intensity was palpable at the Hobbton complex.

The Lady Cats were staying organized Abigail Simmons fielded two outs with seeming ease. She caught a pop fly in shallow left and a grounder she expertly sent to first base to seal the inning.

Hobbton was given new life by Vanessa Juarez after she hit a pot shot that fell to the ground in mid-center field. Claire Meyer showed her speed and skill as she smacked a huge hit off King that went careening into left field hovering the foul line. She aggressively hit the bags as her cleats dug into the soft ground. She slid into third, beating the throw after the ball rolled out of Hailey Hazelwood’s glove. Hobbton was shut down on a strikeout but came away facing a tie game at 1-1.

Jones made an excellent out after a line drive was sent right back at her. The Spartans ran out of steam early with Hobbton quickly putting the Spartans down and the game still tied.

Abigail Simmons made it on first after a nice shot finding a hole in the line. She made the best of her opportunities and stole second, third and home to take the lead. A rattled Spartan team closed the inning out trailing, 2-1.

King got on first after a strike three wild pitch that ended up flying off the tip of the catcher’s mitt. This would be all the production they’d get as Hobbton set down the inning after that.

Union returned the favor in kind after a strong performance on the mound. They quickly put out the Hobbton bats to take another opportunity to regain the lead. Smith led the Spartans at the top of the fifth with a big knock deep into center field resulting in a double. Morgan raced home after a hit and was called out at home. The call was met with contention from the crowd as some say the ball had fallen out of the mitt. The play continued.

Union wouldn’t get another chance and they fizzled out, leaving two on base still trailing by two.

The Lady Cats were getting hot and put two on the bags after a hit and stealing second. Hobbton drilled one to send the runner home and stretch their lead out to two, late in the game putting the Spartans in the pressure cooker with only one at bat left to make something happen, 3-1.

Coach Elaine Smith was pleased with her teams performance and had this to say.

“When our pitching is good we succeed. We did the little things right and normally we struggle with bunts, but tonight we did those things right. Gracie Jones when she is pitching and doing her job it changes the game for us. They did well tonight.”

In the visiting dugout the spirits were down as Union packed up in frustration. Coach Blake Travers visibly perturbed about the team’s recent downturn. He told the paper how he felt about their performance and outlook going forward.

“We were really disappointed about tonight’s game. I have to be better with my level of aggressiveness coaching on base-running. As a team we have to do much better at the plate and take advantage of our pitching dominance. We have a good enough team to compete for the conference crown but we’re not playing to our potential right now. We still have time to turn it around but that sense of urgency needs to pick up soon.”

Jones completed the game and took control. Her pitching slammed the door on Union as they floundered in their last at bat. The Wildcats claim their win and take down the Spartans in seven, 3-1.

The Spartans dropped back to back games this week and fell to 1-2 in conference play. Union (3-6) will be playing at home for back to back games at home on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. They will be facing off against non-conference foe Spring Creek first, then take on county rivals the Lakewood Leopards. Both games are set for 6 p.m.

Hobbton (3-8) splits their conference record at 1-1 as they enter next week. They’ll face a dominant Lady Rebels team that has wreaked havoc in the 1A on Tuesday. No rest for the Lady Cats as the Rosewood Eagles will be coming to town on Wednesday to challenge their host in conference play. Both games start at 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports