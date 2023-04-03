Cats dominate pitch, 7-0; Spartans lose big on diamond, 18-1

Baseball

The Hobbton Wildcats’ baseball team dominated Union Thursday evening taking an 18-1 decision. Hobbton’s coaching staff played the whole bench in the game.

Cole Weeks started on the mound and pitched the whole game. He had 10 strikeouts while allowing three hits and one walk.

The first inning showed what the game would become. Weeks sent the first three batters back to the dugout without allowing them to touch the ball. The Wildcats stepped up and scored in the bottom of the frame and quickly establishing dominance scoring 12 runs in the first inning. They came up empty in the second but score two in the third and four more in the bottom of the fourth for the win.

For the Wildcats, Bennett Darden was 2-for-2 at the plate with one double and one triple and three RBI’s. Ayden Grimes was 2-for-2 with three RBI’s, a double and a triple. Garrett Britt was 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI’s. Noah Adams had three RBI’s. The Spartans got a run in the top of the fifth when a throwing error at third base allowed Treshawn Taylor across the plate.

“We played a good game. We were solid. Cole (Weeks) did a good job on the mound. We did what we had to do. We are looking for next week,” commented Hobbton coach Jason Fussell.

Soccer

The Lady Wildcats’ soccer team continued their winning ways with a 7-0 shutout of the Union Lady Spartans on the pitch Thursday evening. Hobbton kept the Spartans out of the net consistently the whole match. They had a 5-0 lead at the break.

Denise Jorge had four goals and two assists for the Wildcats. Nicole Hernandez finished with one goal and one assist, Monica Hernandez had 1 goal and two assists, and McKayla Harris had one goal and two assist.

Wildcat coach Eric McDonald commented “It was a fairly good game. The ladies are progressing well and we hope to improve with each game.”

