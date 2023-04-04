Plenty of soccer to go around this week. Clinton still reigns supreme over the Southeastern Athletic on their quest for another conference title. Hobbton has sped forward with big wins last week to ground their first place status and looking to run away with the Carolina 1A.

Clinton (11-0-2, 4-0*) “*”Denotes conference record

The Lady Horses split last week with a big win in league play. They handed the East Bladen Eagles their second conference loss, 9-1. The Eagles two league losses came from Clinton, furthering the Horses supremacy in the SAC-7.

Next, they took on the D.H. Conley Vikings to the final whistle in an evenly matched contest. Neither defense budged and keeper Larkin Best kept seven shots out of the net, keeping her sheet clean. The Vikings were able to keep the high powered Clinton team inert and the game ended in a deadlocked tie, 0-0.

Moving forward, Clinton sits at 11-0-2 overall and undefeated in their conference. They’ll have a pair of matches against a floundering Red Devils team, who currently hold one victory and are winless in the league. The Lady Horses split between home and on the road this week in back to back games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hobbton (9-1-1 4-0*)

The Lady Cats are steam rolling their opposition in the Carolina 1A. They are riding into this week on a six game win. Last week, they scored 16 goals between their games against their conference opponents Union and Lakewood while allowing none in return.

This week they will face off against two league opponents in back to back home games. They take on the Lady Rebels of North Duplin and the Rosewood Eagles. Duplin is coming off a conference loss to the, at the time, winless Eagles.

The last time Hobbton met Rosewood they hammered them down with a convincing victory, 7-1. Not much changed for them since except their big win over North Duplin 4-1, which made up half of their total goals scored this year.

The Lady Cats will be licking their chops this week, hoping to come away with two more big wins in their conference as they ride their success to a title run.

Hobbton’s games will be on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Lakewood (0-4*)

The Lady Leopards are riding a four game losing streak and will be looking to turn that around this week. Last week, they took a huge loss to their county neighbor Hobbton. They took this one on the chin with a 9-0 loss. They stiffened up though against a tough Neuse Charter Cougars squad and though they lost they held them to five goals.

Scoreless up to this point, this may change against a quiet Rosewood team. They’ve allowed 37 goals while scoring only eight for themselves. They upset the Lady Rebels last week with four goals, however the Leopards are starving and will be attacking as they seek that first goal.

Next, they take on the Union Spartans, who handed them their first loss since their return to play back in late March. They were shutout 4-0 which was the beginning of their skid.

The Leopards will have to dig deeper and give it their all this week if they hope to turn the season around.

Their games are split between home and away. They face Rosewood at home then Union on the road, in back to back matches Tuesday and Wednesday. Both games are set for 6 p.m.

Midway (4-5-1 2-2*)

The Lady Raiders took advantage of the short week with a win against the Lady Devils on Tuesday last week, 2-0. Midway is holding steady in third place in the SAC-7 at 2-2.

They will face off against their conference rivals, the St. Paul’s Bulldogs twice this week. Both teams are evenly matched in record with Midway holding steady at 4-5-1 and St. Paul’s at 4-3.

This will be a test for Midway as the Bulldogs will be looking for a big entrance in their late arrival to league play after a slew of non-conference matches prior.

Both games are slated for Tuesday and Friday with Midway hosting first. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Union (6-5-1, 2-2*)

The Spartans have been on a downward trend as of late only winning one of their last four games, dropping from second to fourth in the conference standings. Union will be looking to turn this around after a pair of losses last week. They put only one in the back of the net last week while ten goals on the chin. Their biggest loss came at the hands of the current conference leader, the Hobbton Wildcats at 7-0.

This week the Lady Spartans will be looking to kick their game up a notch this week after their fall in the Carolina 1A standings. They will take on the Neuse Charter Lady Cougars to start. Neuse Charter holds a distinct advantage with a defense that has allowed only 16 goals in eight games while Union has allowed 15 in their last four.

Their next game will be a rematch against the fledgling Lakewood team. The Leopards have yet to score since their last meeting and will be hungry. In their last encounter, Union ran away early but Lakewood held steady in the second in their 4-0 win.

The Spartans will be at home in both games and looking to defend their pitch with a pair conference wins. The back to back matches are on Tuesday and Wednesday with the games set to begin at 6 p.m.