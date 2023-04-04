Dark Horse inks with William Peace University

Eight years of play brought the Lady Horses a versatile player that kept Clinton in contention on the basketball court. The Peace Pacers will be welcoming Clinton’s own Brittany Blackburn to their team this fall.

Blackburn had a baptism by fire experience as a Lady Horse, thrust onto the varsity squad after a slew of injuries crippled the team her freshman year.

“It was an opportunity to step up as a player and show that I was stronger than I thought.” She said to the Independent.

It paid off for the Horses as Blackburn put together a productive career that showcased her versatility on the court. Blackburn’s skill on both sides of the hardwood produced an impressive spread of offense and defense. She topped her career at 552 points and snagged 154 offensive rebounds. On the defensive side, she put up strong numbers. A thief on the perimeter, she stole possession back 173 times, stuffed 79 shots and pulled down 130 defensive rebounds.

Coach Chris Owens had nothing but praise for the young Horse moving on.

“It was great to coach her up. She was pushed to come up and she delivered. She had heart and showed it by improving every year. She’s a fighter and has a great family behind her.”

Planning to major in pre-medicine she made her choice and chose to take her talents to William Peace University after she was introduced to the institution by her coach.

“He helped get me in touch and I toured the school. I loved the environment and the coaches I met there. I knew I found my place.”

When asked about her favorite game looking back, she said.

“The game where we were away at St. Paul’s. They are big rivals and always have a good team. During the game, I sprained my ankle and continued to play. I didn’t want to let my team down so I knew I had to step up.”

She gave praise to her mom with this comment.

“I wouldn’t be here without her. She has always been my number one fan and was at every game.”

