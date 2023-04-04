Hobbton takes down Midway with convincing rally in first and take win, 4-1.

Hobbton and Midway met on the pitch Monday night and renewed a old county rivalry in the rain. The Lady Cats would fire off early and keep the Raiders down in their win over their notable nemesis, 4-1.

The first ten minutes of the half, both teams would have chances at an early strike. The keepers held up and kept the sheets clean for the time. At the 25 minute mark, the Raiders would get on the board first when Lana Rhodes fired a penalty kick past Hobbton’s keeper to make it 1-0. The Wildcats responded with 10:15 left until the break when Arceceli Velasquez took the rebound off teammate, McKayla Harris’s, shot attempt which went far post for the goal. Hobbton opened it up after that first goal and quickly put another up to take the lead when Nicole Hernandez would take a raiders turnover and find the back of the net. They weren’t stopping and scored again for good measure before the break when Monica Hernandez would take a raiders turnover and go far post for another goal. The Raiders went into halftime stunned at the ten minute turnaround by Hobbton who led 3-1.

The second half was dominated by the Cats as they held possession for most of the half. Despite having multiple chances to extend their lead further, Lady Raider Blair Baggett was up to the test on all of them and held the net closed. Hobbton nailed their final goal of the evening with under ten minutes left in the game as McKayla Harris capitalized off another Midway turnover that found the back of the net. The match came to a close with and Hobbton set down the historic rivals in a sound performance on the road, 4-1.

The Lady Raiders will be right back in action Tuesday night when they face conference foe St. Pauls Bulldogs on the road kickoff set for 6 P.M. The Lady Wildcats will be back in action on Tuesday night when the host conference foe North Duplin Rebels as kickoff is set for 6 P.M.

