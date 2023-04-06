Oates selected to take over Union football

“It was obvious that Coach Oates was the right choice for use and we are excited about the future of Spartan football” Athletic Director Johnathan Bass commented to the Independent regarding their new addition to the Spartan team.

The Union football team have brought in their new head honcho who will be leading the Spartans, Rose-Hill welcomed Coach Mark Oates to their school. The Spartans were hit hard by COVID and their program was ravaged in recent years. They have struggled since and have been looking to revive the program.

Oates is no stranger to these parts, growing up in Clinton and graduating as a Dark Horse in 1980. His start in coaching was back in 1990 at East Bladen where he stayed for eleven years under the tutelage of his head coach Lenon Fisher.

“Sampson County is my home I’ve always loved.” He told the Independent.

He left North Carolina and spent the next 21 years in Florida where he coached football and girl’s basketball at a 5A Leesburg High. It’s no secret that the Spartans have been through the ringer, remaining winless since 2019. Oates will take over the progam in the fall returning to his roots to take on the challenge to bring the Spartan pride and program back to life.

Oates has a plan and it starts with the mentality as he explains:

“It starts with instilling confidence in these young men. When they are in the weight room we talk and I encourage them. There is no substitute for hard work and I want them to embrace that.”

Director Bass touched on this when asked about their decision to bring the coach in.

“He killed the interview and we felt like he was the best fit in terms of experience and student-athlete relationships. His core values (hard work, accountability and student relations) were a perfect match for what we were looking for in our next football coach.”

His passion for the youth has been lauded with six coach of the year awards, two Lake County (Florida) COTYs and 2021 5A Regional COTY.

The awards aren’t the focus though for the seasoned coach and he’s focused.

“It’s not about aesthetics, it’s about team spirit and pride. We’re looking to win this year and that’s the mentality we need to have.” He tells the Independent.

Oates shifted gears and laid out his plan to bring the program up to par.

“I’m a mix of old and new school. I coach hard and I’m going to work these kids harder than they’ve ever worked. But, I know that times are different and my style is adaptable. I want to build a team and community spirit. School pride begins in the mind and that’s where we will start.”

Oates remained steadfast in his conviction that the kids come first, he states.

“I love watching the kids grow into young men. Take on responsibilities, start families and become members of their communities. That’s success to me and my priority. I want these kids to have opportunities to grow and succeed. I’m a coach for life.”

He has been well received by the community and they are excited for the changes coming to Rose-Hill.

