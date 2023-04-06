Harrells win nail-biter in softball 5-4 and dominate pitch, 7-0; Crusaders take hit on mound in 13-2 loss

Taylor Grace Register winds for a kick that would turn into her second of five goals in the evening.

The clouds rolled in over the Harrells complex on Monday as Carolina was looking to rain on the Crusaders day. Yet, the Lady Crusaders remained unfazed and pulled off big wins over Faith Christian Patriots while Crusader baseball took a big loss.

Soccer

Harrells had no time to waste today as the sky darkened, warning those on the pitch and stands they may get wet that afternoon. Luckily, the floodgates didn’t open but the Ladies unloaded goals on Faith Christian in their rout, 7-0.

It wasn’t a slow start for the Crusaders, who came in full throttle early in the match. Within five minutes, Harrells’ Taylor Grace Register scored off the assist by Chloe Bowles to start off. Within ten, Register soared solo and slapped another to the back of the net to put Faith behind, 2-0.

The Crusaders couldn’t be slowed and the Patriots backline was falling apart. Rebekah Bryan and Bowles broke through, and Bryan sent a ground cross that Bowles slid into sending it in for another goal. By the end of the first, the Crusaders had a monumental lead and held a clean sheet at 5-0. Register had a phenomenal half with a hat trick, entering the second.

The second half did not see as much scoring but Register was still hot. She tacked on two more goals off assists by Molly Hilton and Georgia Pope. Registers goal count at the end was five and Harrells claimed a dominating victory over their visiting foe, 7-0.

The Lady Crusaders sit at 6-2 on the season and will travel to Rocky Mount Academy on Tuesday following their big win.

Softball

The Crusaders entered the diamond ready to face off against the Faith Christian Patriots in their second meeting this season. After toppling them previously 11-5, this game came down to the wire. Harrells came away with the win in three hits in the final frame to take the win, 5-4.

After two quick innings, neither team wavered in their resolve and they were fired up for this game with intensity written all over their faces. It remained deadlocked with no runs.

At the top of third, the Lady Crusaders got rocked by the explosive Patriots. They were locked in and Harrells’ Sabrina Batts had a rough at the mound. The Patriots rounded the bases three times in the frame as the Crusaders struggled to shut down Faith Christian. They managed to plug the hole and stiffened up to close out the inning but trailed by three.

At the turn of the frame, Harrells needed to respond to keep the game within reach. Batts delivered at the plate and hit a low and shallow fly ball that plopped on the grass behind first and second. She made it to first with time to spare.

Following that, Chelsy Osik sent a liner clean over the pitcher’s head, it fell shallow and was fielded by the second baseman but Batts was in overdrive and made it to second safely. Osik was not as fortunate and was called out at first from an athletic stretch play by the Lady Patriot at first.

Brianna Carr smacked a shot into left field sending Batts home and putting one run on the board for the home team. The Lady Crusaders couldn’t bring Carr home and Faith Christian held a two point advantage, going into the fourth, 3-1.

Two runs down, Harrells stood firm when things weren’t shaping up well. After solid contact from the opposing side, the Crusaders had runners in scoring position with two outs. The Ladies kept control and slammed the door on Faith, with the score unchanged.

At the top of the fifth, the Crusaders were looking to take the lead after series of hits that loaded the bases putting Harrells in prime position to take the lead. The bats got hot but they weren’t home yet with two outs, Harrells couldn’t afford to make a mistake

Crusader Lacey Rogers answered the call and smacked a bomb into center field that the outfielders had to chase down. Two runners crossed the plate to tie it up and the Patriots got the next out on a weak grounder to the pitcher. The damage had been done and new life was found in the Crusader dugout with the game tied, 3-3.

The sixth inning was scoreless and quick with neither team able to take off. Strong mound performances from both Batts and the opposing pitcher kept the inning unblemished.

However, trouble followed the Crusaders in the top of the seventh. Faith put up a strong fight at the plate and with one out they persevered. A crucial walk was allowed and set in motion a nightmare coming to the home team. The Patriots smacked the next pitch that drove in the runner, shattering their hopes. However, Harrells held their ground and shut down Faith Christian at their next two at bats, holding them one run.

Faith Christian was in good spirits and hyped up, looking to take the win home back to Rocky Mount, but the next three in the lineup had a different idea.

It only took three hits. Mary Willow Rumbold, Batts and Osik in order snatched the win from the Lady Patriots with their clutch performances at the plate. Rumbold led off the seventh, with a hit sent into the gap between left and center. She bolted around second and was called safe at third beating the throw. Batts stepped up, got in her stance and took her chance. She knocked the ball and it zinged over the shortstop that sent Rumbold home, she took her place at third.

With the game tied, Osik wasted no time at the plate. First pitch, first swing and game over. The metal cracked off contact and the crowed cheered as the ball bounced off the ground in left field from a liner. Batts trotted across the plate off Osik game winning hit and Harrells won the game from three clutch swings, 5-4.

The Crusaders cheered as Batts and Osik came back to the duguout, then they to took the field for handshakes and celebrated their home win.

Coach Dustin Jackson was thrilled with the outcome and proud of his team. He commented.

“I’m proud of these girls. They are tough and don’t give up. We made some mistakes defensively but they didn’t drop their heads. They stayed positive and confident going into the bottom of the 7th. They believed they could win and they came out and executed perfectly that last half inning. I love seeing them use the talent that God has given them to the fullest.”

Sabrina was perfect at the plate going three for three, including the late game knock to tie the game also her sole triple of the evening. She pitched the entire game, retiring eight on strike outs and two earned runs.

The Lady Crusaders now sit at 6-2. Harrells will travel to Rocky Mount Academy to take on the Eagles on Tuesday. Then, they defend their field against Spirit of Life on Thursday.

Baseball

The Crusaders struggled on the mound Monday after taking a beating, 13-2. Harrells managed to get on the board early on and it was an even exchange between the teams.

The gates opened in the third and the Patriots poured on them. Harrells was in deep when the teams entered their dugouts, trailing by ten, 11-1. The Crusaders put up on more run while Faith Christian added two. The game came to a close early with Harrells taking the loss, 13-2.

Harrells will not have time to dwell on the loss as they take to the road the following day to compete against the Rocky Mount Eagles.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports