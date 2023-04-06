Lady Spartans defeat Spring Creek; Cougars take Union in soccer and baseball

Chloe Smith races to third for second stolen base of the game. She went 3 for 3 at the plate.

Morgan Smith stretches out to snatch the final out of the game, fielded and delivered by Hailey Hazelwood.

On Tuesday, the Spring Creek Gators and the Neuse Charter Cougars faced off against the Union Spartans. The Lady Spartans found success after back to back losses in their shutout win over the Gators, 3-0. The Cougars dug in and found success on the pitch and diamond with big wins.

Soccer

The Cougars started out quickly and pierced the backline shortly after the handshakes to start the match.

Union was caught napping and the Lady Cougars slipped past the defenders and scored, quickly putting the hosts at a disadvantage only five minutes in. Not five minutes later, the Cougars asserted their dominance and sent a full press after a brief scuffle in the midfield. The ball rolled out behind the goal and set up Neuse for a corner.

They sent the ball in and initially it looked like a decent clearance. The ball seemingly was mishit and appeared to be an own goal. The Spartans lost their drive shortly after the incident as their frontline became tangled up and out of sync. Two scoring chances fell apart in Cougar territory from a miscue and a steal.

Union found themselves trapped as the Cougars bombarded their line but held steady. As Neuse Charter found space on the wing, the keeper braced for impact as a Cougar striker approached. Lady Spartan Adrienne Barbour broke their grip and made a critical interception that saved her team from suffering another score.

This lifted their spirits and the team reorganized and made progress up field. They pushed forward off a lob pass that Katelyn Chestnutt reigned in. She easily outpaced the defender and made her way to the box. Taking a wide angle, she sent a pass to the center that missed the target.

The Cougars regained control until Marlene Sanchez stole the ball back. She dribbled and shook off the defenders and took a shot on net. The keeper was ready and made the save at the cost of a corner kick, setting up an opportunity to strike.

Brianna Serrano made a beauty of a kick that sailed into the center of the box uncontested. The Lady Spartans missed the mark unfortunately and Neuse regained their control, resuming their bombardment from earlier with 12 left in the first. Union wiggled out of the stranglehold again and used their speed to push forward. Chestnutt slipped in with possession and made a sliding shot. She rolled her ankle and was removed from play as the Cougars took possession back.

After another tough go of it, the Spartans were able to keep Neuse out of their net entering the half and the game remained within reach. The Lady Spartans trailed by a couple at the end of the first, 2-0.

The second half was a fierce battle back and forth as the brief resistance in the middle became the theme of the match. Neuse broke through and Union’s deficit grew to three as their shot found the net once more, making it 3-0. Time wore on and the Lady Spartans weren’t going down without a fight. Sanchez put her team on the board with a goal but the damage had been done. Union held strong but fell to the Cougars 3-1.

Softball

The Lady Spartans wrestled the Gators on Tuesday at home for some non-conference action. They came out on top after a stout performance on defense holding Spring Creek to just one hit, 3-0.

Union held firm in the beginning and set the tone for the entire game with a scoreless frame for Spring Creek. The Gators struggles at the plate were from the strong infield and outfield play by the home team. The Lady Spartans opened up in the second and put together a sound at bat with two runs crossing the plate. Brianna Barnes hit a triple that drove a run across the plate. They added another run before the Gators put to rest the Spartan rally and Union held the advantage going into the next inning.

The third was a quiet one with neither team bending and the inning remained deadlocked. The score held at 2-0, Spartans led.

At the top of the fourth, Hailey King and the defense had been dominant over the Gators as they struggled to get anything started at the plate. They ended their at bat with a goose egg staring back at them on the scoreboard once more. The Lady Spartans were keen to keep the bats hot and were swinging away at the Gator mound trying to extend their lead. Chloe Smith made it onto the bag for the second time that evening.

She stole second with no issues. Looking to advance and gain prime scoring position, Smith took her chances and sprinted to third. She came up short this round as the Gator cather was ready and caught her. The inning ended with the score still holding 2-0.

Entering the fifth, Spring Creek again found themselves again unproductive at the plate and switched sides with zero still lit on the vistor’s score. Union’s Hailey King got onto base after a decent knock into the outfield that dropped to the ground. The Gators sent the ball to second but King had already arrived safe.

Cameron Poole came up big and made contact and sent a push hit out to right, catching the opposition off balance. King trotted home and Poole made it to first to extend their lead over Spring Creek, 3-0.

The last two innings were scoreless as the Gators buttoned up the fielding but contact still slipped through. Smith made contact in the sixth to go three for three with a smack that earned her a single with no outs. Spring Creek’s catcher lost her first pitch and Smith turned on the jets. She made it to second on a steal, and there she would remain with Union unable bring her home.

The Gators last at bat was much like their previous ones. Two hits were fielded by Hailey Hazelwood and a grounder gobbled up by King, all ended at Morgan Smith for the 1, 2, 3 inning. The Spartans broke their losing streak with a win out of conference, 3-0.

Coach Blake Travers was pleased with their performance that evening and said this.

“Our pitching and defense were excellent that night. Offensively, I think it was the first time we had 10 or more quality at bats. Things were clicking at the plate for our girls and I can’t wait for our game against Lakewood.”

Baseball

The Spartans hosted the Neuse Charter Cougars on Tuesday. The visiting team took them to task and poured it on in the first. Union couldn’t recoup their deficit from the first and took the loss, 16-2.

From the beginning, Neuse had the advantage and rounded the bases ten times before Union was able to have a turn at the plate. They wouldn’t put points on the board until the second, but the Cougars also added one. The Spartans wouldn’t score again until the bottom of the fifth, but it was a moot point as Neuse had procured four more runs off the struggling team.

The game was mercy ruled at the top of the sixth and the Spartans took their twelfth loss of the year, 16-2.

