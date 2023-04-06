The Eagles take three wins on the road over the Leopards.

It was a gorgeous night to be outside Tuesday evening as the Lakewood hosted the Rosewood Eagles in a trio of Carolina 1A Conference games. It wasn’t a successful night out on the field for the Leopards, though, as they suffered losses on all fronts at the hands of the Eagles.

Softball

It wasn’t the best of starts for the Lakewood softball team as Rosewood jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Lady Leopards, though, remained competitive and battled back.Danica Carter got a lead-off double and was scored on another double by Hannah Register. Then, Caitlyn Bass got a hit that scored Register, making it 3-2 before Lakewood lost steam.

The Lady Eagles got those two runs back in the top of the second inning, putting their back to a 3-run advantage at 5-2. They then added another run in the top of the third, making it 6-2. In the bottom of the third inning, Carter was hit by a pitch to get back on base, and later scored her second run of the game on a hit by Anna Cashwell, making it 6-3 headed to the top of the fourth.

That score held up through the top of the sixth when Rosewood tacked on two more, making it 8-3. Lakewood was unable to generate any more offense after the third inning and thus suffered the loss, falling 8-3. The loss dropped the Lady Leopards to 4-7 overall and 1-3 in conference play. They were due to play Union on Wednesday. You can find this story online at www.clintonnc.com.

Baseball

Warmer weather greeted fans Tuesday night at Lakewood High School as the Leopards hosted Rosewood in Carolina 1A Conference baseball action. For the hometown Leopards, the weather was just about the only thing that was nice as the Eagles fended Lakewood off late in the game and secured the victory, winning 8-7.

Rosewood got on the board first, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Back-to-back hits for the Eagles produced the early run. In the bottom of the first inning, Kollin Hunter lead things off with a single, then stole second, and was moved over to third after an errant pickoff attempt. He was stranded there, though, and the Leopards trailed 1-0 after one inning.

The score sat at 1-0 all the way through the top of the fourth when Rosewood again inflicted damage with two outs, tallying another run to make it 2-0.

Lakewood was able to counter with Landon Neal getting things started with a hit. His knock earned him a double. Samuel Johnson followed up with a single, moving Neal over to third base. The Rosewood pitcher balked allowing both runners to advance, which scored Neal to make it 2-1. A fielder’s choice hit by Cooper Ivey moved Johnson over to third base, who was later scored on a passed ball to tie things up at 2-2.

The Leopards imploded there, though, as two runs in the top of the fourth and fifth and in the top of the sixth put Lakewood in an 8-2 hole. The Leopards were down, but they certainly weren’t out. In the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings, Lakewood made a run at Rosewood, getting back to within 8-7 before finally running out of gas.

Lakewood tallied eight hits in the effort, with Tyler Fye and Rylan Godbold getting two hits apiece. Ivey, Johnson, Neal, and Hunter all had one hit apiece. Neal tallied three RBIs on the night and Ayden Gray added one RBI.

With the loss, the Leopards dropped to 3-8 overall and 1-3 in conference play. They were slated to take on Union on Wednesday night. You can find this story online at www.clintonnc.com.

Soccer

Over on the soccer field, Lakewood dropped their contest against the Lady Eagles by the final score of 8-0. Rosewood generated four goals in both halves, tallying the 8-0 victory. The Lady Leopards soccer squad was also slated to travel to Union on Wednesday. You can find this story online at www.clintonnc.com.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports