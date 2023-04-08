Hobbton ascends to 12-1-1 after three huge wins

Kaitlyn Rodriquez gets a runner out at third in the Wildcats 20-0 loss to North Duplin.

The Lady Wildcats took two big wins this week on the pitch, shutting out their both opponents. Hobbton struggled on the mound giving up 10 runs in their back to back losses and drop to third in conference. The Lady Cats blew their lead and fell to Rosewood in extra innings.

Soccer

Coming off a huge win at Midway Monday, the Lady Wildcats got another big win Tuesday taking control of North Duplin in a 9-0 shutout. The were up 4-0 at the break.

Mckayla Harris had two goals, Nicole Hernandez had two goals, Denisse Jorge had two goals and two assists.

Others scoring were Andrea Sada, Ciara Bryant and Josie Blackman with one goal each. Monica Hernandez had three assists, Julie Herrera and Cristal Sanchez each had one assist.

The Wildcats are now 11-1-1 on the season and undefeated in the conference.

“The girls gave a good account of themselves yesterday,” commented Hobbton coach Eric McDonald. “It was a good performance but there are still a few areas to work on. We now focus our attention on the next game where we aim to continue improving.”

The following day, the Lady Wildcats’ added another shutout win in their three game sweep this week. They dominated Rosewood with an 8-0 victory. By halftime, the writing was on the wall for the floundering away team as they trailed by five.

Scoring for the Wildcats were Nicole Hernandez with two goals, McKayla Harris had two goals, Ashley Bonilla and Denisse Jorge had one goal each.

The Lady Wildcats are 12-1-1 on the season and are undefeated, 6-0, in conference play, currently holding first place.

Baseball

The Wildcats lost to North Duplin by a 4-1 score on Tuesday. The Rebels jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning leaving the Wildcats to play catchup. They were unable to generate much offense leaving them down. The Rebels added an insurance run in the fifth inning. Noah Adams finally got across home plate in the sixth inning.

Nick Mailhot had two hits, Brody King had one hit and Bennett Darden had one hit. Darden pitched the whole game giving up five hits for four runs with one error and three strikeouts. He gave up five base-on-balls.

“Hats off to North Duplin,” commented Hobbton assistant coach Josh Rackley. “Both teams played well last night, but the ball just didn’t bounce our way. We had solid performance by our defense and Bennet Darden on the mound. Looking forward to our game Wednesday night against Rosewood.”

The next day, the Wildcats dropped their game to Rosewood by a 6-2 score. Rosewood scored first going up 2-0 in the first inning. The Wildcats came back tying the score at two, all where it stayed until the fifth inning when Rosewood got a couple of runs to go up 4-2. In the sixth inning, a couple of errors let Rosewood tally again going up 6-2. The Wildcats were unable to generate any offense in the final frame.

“We had two tough games back to back,” commented Hobbton assistant coach Josh Rackley. “We played really well in both games. Defensively, we are where we want to be. Offensively, we have to get cranked up a little bit. But, clean some things up and come back to work. Hopefully we will be able to go out Saturday and play at Princeton.”

The Wildcats are 8-5 and 3-3 on the season. Hobbton drops to third in the Carolina 1A conference.

Softball

It took eight innings for the Rosewood Eagles to get by the Hobbton Lady Wildcats. In the sixth inning, the home team had a commanding lead and were up 7-2. The Eagles had a big seventh inning took the lead 8-7. The Wildcats kept fighting coming back in the bottom of the seventh to tie the score at eight, each. The Eagles had a big inning in the top of the eighth and scored three runs. The Wildcats were at to bottom of their batting order and were unable to generate any runs.

The Lady Wildcats are 3-9 and 1-3 on the season.

