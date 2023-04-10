Lakewood dominates in diamond; Lady Spartans reign supreme in soccer and softball

Lakewood came out to Rose-Hill on Wednesday to face each other for their second meet of the year. The Lady Spartans were looking to repeat success on the pitch and mound from their last encounter. The Lady Leopards took losses in their contest and the Spartans fell in baseball in routing.

Soccer

It was a nice evening for sports as the seasons change. The Lady Spartans hosted Lakewood for some conference action before Spring Break. Union would walk away handedly with a victory, 6-1.

The Leopards came out with confidence this game and charged head long at Union. Lakewood had shown some grit and got physical on the pitch. Through a couple of passes, Lakewood broke free down the middle, splitting the Spartan line and put their first goal of the year in the net. The team cheered in celebration and returned to the middle field ready to go again.

Union kept their calm and reorganized. The Leopards, with renewed vigor, came at the Spartans and pushed them back again.

Marlene Sanchez made moves on the wing. Weaving in and out, she created space and launched one into the net to tie things up. Katelyn Chestnutt went down a couple of minutes later and went for a sliding shot and rolled her ankle. She would return a few minutes later ready to go.

Lakewood got hot and shut down the Spartans even though they were deep in the Leopard camp. The Lakewood keeper made the save that would’ve put Union ahead. The home team was relentless with the pressure and it paid off. With four minutes left in the first half, Sanchez from the side sent a grounder that spun out of the Lady Leopards fingertips to make it, 2-1.

Lakewood kept pushing back and as the final seconds of the half drained away, Union broke through on a counter attack and scored, making it 3-1 at halftime.

The second half was a lopsided affair and Union took Lakewood down with three more goals. The Leopards fought back, but the Lady Spartans had the advantage. The home team reigned supreme, 6-1.

Softball

Last Wednesday, Union and Lakewood faced off for their second meeting in conference play. The Lady Leopards took a whipping to the Spartans, falling in five innings, 11-1.

Lakewood had struggled from the beginning with Union’s Hailey King keeping their offense inert. The Leopards would be trailing from the first inning with the Lady Spartans rounding the bags four times. Union stayed the course in the second and slapped on two more runs, Lakewood found themselves in dire straits at the start of the inning, 6-0.

The Lady Leopards ignited a spark of offense with Kiyah Braxton getting onto base. Danica Carter knocked a shot to the outfield allowing her to make it to second while Braxton trotted home with time to spare. Unfortunately for Lakewood, this would be the last time they would cross the plate. Union shut down the inning on strikes and took to the plate.

It started rough for Lakewood as the bases started filling up from trouble on the mound. A hit batter, a walk put runners in scoring position. The Lady Leopards managed to make up for it and took back control with two quick outs. King placed a bunt that advanced the play and was called safe at first. Union couldn’t capitalize and a pop out in shallow right field ended the inning.

Lakewood continued to have issues at the plate and ended their at bat empty handed. They swapped out the freshman pitcher for veteran pitcher Carter to hopefully cool down a hot lineup. The Lady Spartans stayed patient and took walk after walk as the Lady Leopards couldn’t keep them off the bags. Errors began to creep in and Union capitalized on them. Wild pitches, missed catches behind the plate and misthrows in the infield cost Lakewood dearly.

Union rounded the bases methodically while the Leopards tried to stop the bleeding. The visiting team finally sealed off the wound but the prognosis was bleak with a ten run deficit looking back at them entering the fifth.

The Leopards went down in order on a strikeout and two quick put outs at first to end the game.

Baseball

The Union Spartans continued their downward descent with a huge loss to the Lakewood Leopards.

Lakewood came to Rose-Hill to play and they did. The Spartans were hardly given a chance after the first inning. Walking into the second trailing by two, Union walked away empty. Calling the at bat productive would be an understatement, with Lakewood piling on 12 runs. The inning ended and Union’s time on the plate was brief with the Leopards setting down the first three in order.

Lakewood tacked on seven more runs and the game was over, with the Leopards taking a massive win, 21-0.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports