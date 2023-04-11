Lady Raiders take down rivals on the pitch and the diamond

Amalia Parker saves the play, stopping the ball before it goes out of bounds.

The Lady Raiders dished out a beating to St. Paul’s in softball and soccer. The Lady Dogs fell in the diamond 16-1 and pitch 4-0.

Softball

Jordyn Christopher went on the mound to start the Raiders off on Thursday. The Bulldogs fell after a quick frame with no runs. Midway broke out quickly with Eva McLamb smacking the ball out to center field for a single. Jaycie Byrd followed up with a running bunt that caught the Bulldogs off guard and picked up a bag. Krista McLean pulled off a textbook cleanup smack to right center and cleared the bases. She touched down on third after flying around the bases.

A sac hit credited to Samantha Carter with an easy grounder that sent the runner home for their first out.

This pace continued until St. Paul’s got the final off a pop fly. However, the Lady Raiders made their mark and the Bulldogs had a big hill to climb after a first inning routing, 5-0.

St. Paul’s offense kicked off for a brief moment in the game. The Lady Dogs sent a line drive past the Raider shortstop to get on base. St. Paul’s got another hit that setup a double play. The play fell apart after Midway botched the catch and extended the play. The Lady Dogs sent a runner home, striking for the first time in game.

Christopher stepped it up big and sent the next three down on strikes, putting them out. Midway’s bats weren’t necessary in this frame as St. Pauls suffered from mound problems with wild and inaccurate pitches.

The Lady Raiders were on base after they walked the first batter. A wild pitch advanced the runner to second. From here the merry go round started as a combination of errors and big hits put St. Paul’s in a precarious position. Walks were abundant and Midway loaded the bases off balls. The coach visited the mound and tried to settle his pitcher. This did little as the issues persisted with Midway and they rounded the bases twice more before getting their first out, stopping another run crossing the plate.

They got another out at the gap between third base and it looked like the inning was going to close. Some sharp baserunning in the diamond and strong contact kept them rolling forward. They tacked on five more runs before St. Pauls finally closed out the at bat and now we’re facing an insurmountable deficit at 16-1.

In the third, Christopher came out and they put in McLean for some reps at the mound.

It was a quick inning with a tight double play by Carter, who gobbled up a grounder in the gap, tagged second and sent a sharp throw to first.

Midway tacked on four more runs to in the third to put the final nail in the coffin. The Lady Raiders put in some of the second stringers for reps to close out the lopsided affair. St. Paul’s was sent packing and shut down on the road by a strong Raider squad, 16-1.

Soccer

The Lady Raiders came out ready to take on their conference rivals, the St. Paul’s Bulldogs.

It wasn’t even close as the Lady Dogs staggered on the pitch in a futile attempt to defend the net. Midway ran up and down the field in the first half putting four goals in on the struggling Lady Dog backline. By the break, Midway had the clear advantage at 4-0.

The Lady Raiders continued their dominance on the pitch and continued to press the Lady Dogs deep into their territory. After a series of aggressive play, the Lady Dogs were able to push back and put Midway on their heels. The game was a back and forth affair for a bit with both teams fighting for possession of the pitch.

Midway proved to be superior and sent St. Paul’s back to their side for the remainder of the contest. The Lady Raiders pulled off the shutout win, 4-0.

