Lady Crusaders shut out Spirit of Life in softball, 15-0

The weather relatively calm at the Store on Thursday, a perfect day for some ball and Harrells hosted Spirit of Life for diamond play. The Lady Crusaders dominated the competition on Thursday after a blowout, ending the game in the third, 15-0.

The first inning was quiet with the Spirit of Life having a solid showing for the inexperienced visitors. Harrells held firm in and held off the visitors and entering the second, the game was deadlocked at 0-0.

The Lady Crusaders shut down Spirit of Life and went for their second at bat. The hosts unloaded on the field and the opponent’s pitching fell to pieces. Slow moving deliveries took time to adjust to, but once they did, Spirit of Life received a beatdown from Harrells.

The Crusaders kept hitting and the infield fell to shambles as error after error piled up. In addition to lack of velocity, the catcher struggled to keep the ball in front of her and the Crusaders advanced unimpeded. Three runs crossed during these scavenger hunts for the ball.

The opposing team finally shut down the rolling Crusaders on a weak pop fly in the infield.

Entering the bottom of the third, Spirit of Life were looking for a short time on the mound as their bats were cold and a quick at bat.

With no outs, the Crusaders struck first with Brianna Carr smacking one into left field, this was followed by a walk and Riley Cannon sent a cannon of a hit to center field that cleared the bases. Another round of base emptying ensued, and the visiting team were in deep.

The game was mercy ruled after the final out in the third and the Lady Crusaders entered spring break with a little pep in their step after a shutout victory, 15-0.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports