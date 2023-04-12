FTCC plucks Rodriguez-Marin from Dark Horses

Oscar Rodriguez-Marin’s time in the cages and field, led to a fruitful career at Clinton High, but that chapter is coming to a close as Fayetteville Tech picked up the Dark Horse.

This season alone, he has surpassed his stats from the previous season. In 12 games thus far, Rodriguez-Marin has made contact 12 times and driven in 14 runs, while crossing the plate himself 10.

His fielding has been well above par being almost automotive with glove, posting a laudable .947 fielding percentage, in 44 games, out of 113 total chances given so far.

Coach Scott Lewis was proud to see his player succeed and had this to say about Rodriguez-Marin.

“I think it’s great that he got picked up. He’s an extremely hard worker and a great kid. I’m as happy as I can be for him.”

Marin was humbled by the opportunity and a comment about the experience.

“It feels good. I’ve been working my whole life for this moment and now that it’s here…it’s just hard to believe it’s happening.”

The senior currently plays first base, but will have the opportunity to expand his skills and play behind plate at times. Rodriguez-Marin has been playing since he was a young man. He recalls the time he was given an opportunity from a mentor.

“I was cut when I was younger playing and Coach Tom gave me a chance and I took it. I’m forever grateful.”

Coach gave a speech, touching on Marin’s work ethic and attitude. Clinton will be looking to fill the first base and whoever comes next will have some big shoes to fill. Marin didn’t have much to say but he remained mindful and closed out the ceremony with this.

“Thanks to all you guys who have been here along the way and who are here. I don’t know what else to say, just thank you.” He said with a smile on his face.

