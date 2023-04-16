Lady Crusaders lose close game in shootout

It was another great late afternoon at the Murphy Johnson Field with the Lady Crusaders looking to get a win over the Oakwood Eagles, however they couldn’t convert on their last penalty shot in an end-game shootout and the Eagles triumphed, 1-1 (3-2).

The Lady Crusaders entered the match hungry for a win after their previous game ended in a comeback for a tie. Determined, Harrells went full force early on and Molly Hilton scored quickly putting the Eagles behind two minutes into the match. The ladies were playing hard in this one and bodies were tumbling to the grass. Crusader Georgia Pope made a rough standing tackle that earned her yellow card. It was fierce in the first half with Kenzie Malpass fighting for a shot on net. Harrells kept the pressure up but the Eagles wouldn’t bend.

Oakwood capitalized on the missteps by the home team to hold Harrells hostage on their side. The Lady Eagles fell victim to errors on their own end however and the fast Harrells front pierced the backline. The opportunity fell flat though as Emma DuBose caught the keeper out of position by a mile but sliced the shot hard and the ball rolled harmlessly out of bounds.

With a minute left in the match, Georgia Pope delivered a hard tackle that sent the Lady Eagle careening to the ground. The referee immediately blew the whistle and delivered her second yellow which resulted in a red, ejecting Pope from the game. Fatigue hadn’t set in yet, but missing a defender for the remainder of the game would cost them dearly. The Crusaders entered the second half ahead by one, but down a player, 1-0.

The Lady Crusaders kept up on the field looking to suppress any advances with an aggressive campaign for the net. Harrells was holding steady and made a couple of promising runs forward at the Eagle net, however, these plays never produced anything and the exhaustion was setting in early.

The Lady Crusaders made a play towards the net looking to add some separation while the opportunity was there. A pass rolled off the foot wrong and was snatched away by a Lady Eagle. She passed the ball forward and Oakwood sped past the gassed backline. The short handed Crusaders couldn’t defend them and the keeper was frozen in place as the shot entered the top left corner, tying up the game at 1-1 halfway through the second half.

Following this, the Crusaders were struggling to keep up as fatigue set in but the backline kept Ella Campbell from being bombarded by blocking multiple shots late in the game.

The Lady Eagles kept pressing and the Crusaders were holding their ground. Thw game was growing more and more physical with both teams putting it all on the line for the win. Harrells had penetrated the Oakwood defense and were almost free, until an untimely tackle caused the Harrells Crusader to tumble. Coach Matt Register had seen enough as the game and made his thoughts about it clear. The hit was dirty as Rebekah Bryan had passed the ball earlier and the tackle came late. His words were not received well and the coach received a yellow for his frustration when he confronted the head referee.

Despite their circumstances, the Lady Crusaders held off Oakwood and fought hard to keep the Eagles out. One final advance had Harrells looking like they were going to escape with the win but the play fizzled out after they lost possession and the Eagles cleared it. The clock hit zeroes and extra time was required to decide this match.

The Crusaders gathered to the sideline trying to psych themselves up for an extra ten minutes of play. Coach Register rallied his team and yelled in the huddle. “Go fight!”

And fight they did, as the Crusaders pressed forward in the first half of extra time and had an impressive performance. Harrells stood strong and held Oakwood in their territory and seemingly wasn’t running out of fuel as they continued to sprint up and down the pitch.

The Lady Eagles were given a yellow on the bench after one of the players on bench was heckling the home squad. The game grew more physical with Harrells and Oakwood putting their bodies into the tackles. The referee had enough and gave another yellow to the Lady Eagles.

By the end of the extra time, sweat was pouring from everyone’s brow as the sun was setting and the game had taken everything from the players on the pitch. A victor couldn’t be decided between these fierce squads who refused to bend. Extra time ended with the tie unbroken and they went to penalty kicks to settle it. Ellla Campbell was up first to defend the net.

It came down to wire and the teams were tied up at 2-2 in the shootout. Ella Campbell set herself and faced the shooter. The Lady Eagle sent a heater into the net out of reach for the sprawled keeper and Oakwood took the lead. Bryan came up and readied for her shot. Her aim was just off as she went for a grounder that froze the goalie, but the ball bounced off the post, ending the game.

Bryan put her hands over her face in sorrow and the Eagles celebrated at the sideline. The Lady Crusader rushed out to her to console her and the audience gave a loud applause for the spectacular game. Harrells lost this on in heartbreak, 1-1 (3-2).

Coach Register had nothing but praise for his lauding their efforts on the pitch.

“They fought their tails off and they never quit. PKs (penalty kicks) are a part of the game and sometimes the best team doesn’t win. I’m more proud of this team than I have been in a while. They gutted and gritted their teeth and pressed on.We made three subs the entire game, look at them. They can barely walk, they dug deep and played 120 minutes.”

