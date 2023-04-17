Harrells takes blowout loss to Grace; Lady Crusaders crush Neuse, 18-0

Harrells hosted Grace and Neuse Christian on Thursday for some action on the diamond. It was polar opposite results with the Lady Crusaders trouncing the Lion while Grace dominated the hosts.

Softball

It only took three innings to decide a winner in this contest. The game was over in a blink as the 14 run frame put the game out of reach for the visiting Lions.

Sabrina Batts, Riley Cannon and Rebecca Jackson all were perfect at the plate with hits. Batts led in RBIs bringing in four while using her speed to round out two triples.

The Lady Lions couldn’t get anything at the plate and walked away with a goose egg after three innings. The Lady Crusaders added two more to the board in the final frame and took the win handily, 18-0.

Baseball

The Crusaders took a big loss to the Grace Christian Crusaders after only bringing home one run in five innings.

Harrells fell in the fourth after putting up a fight against the visiting Crusaders. After a quiet first inning, the home team lost traction. Grace put up two runs in the second while Harrells remained scoreless.

This kicked off the production for the visitors as they continued to pick apart Harrells. This came to a head in the fourth when Grace rained down offense on the home team with eight runs, effectively ending any chance they had to come back.

The Crusaders managed to get one run on the board in the fifth for pride, but the game was mercy ruled and Grace walked away with a lop sided victory.

