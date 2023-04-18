Hall of Fame opens new display celebrating storied history

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR Hall of Fame recently opened a new exhibit, “NASCAR 75: Moments and Memories,” located in the Great Hall. Celebrating NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, the exhibit provides a well-rounded look into the sport’s storied past and includes 10 themes, six told through cars and four told through artifact cases. The display will be available for guests to see and experience from April – November 2023.

“We are grateful to serve as the recognized home for honoring NASCAR’s legends, evolving history, celebrated heritage and family-oriented traditions and we are proud to fulfill that responsibility through this unique and robust exhibit that encompasses NASCAR’s first 75 years,” said Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “The new Great Hall exhibit celebrates some of the sport’s remarkable milestones, includes dozens of our NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees, and spotlights many of the sport’s moments and memories of great historical significance. We are honored to bring the history and heritage of NASCAR to life for our guests.”

“NASCAR 75: Moments and Memories” is an in-depth look at iconic artifacts and cars representing all eras throughout the sport. Guests will experience the following six cars and themes:

• “Racing On the Beach,” Glen Wood, 1954 Ford Sportsman

• “Innovation Drives the Sport,” Buddy Baker, 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona

• “The American Sport,” Donnie Allison, 1979 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442

• “NASCAR’s Family Heritage,” Bobby Allison, 1987 Buick LeSabre

• “Thank You Fans,” Rusty Wallace, 2005 Dodge Charger

• “Celebration of Champions,” Tony Stewart, 2011 Chevrolet Impala

Guests will also experience four artifact cases each with a unique perspective in celebration of the sport’s 75th anniversary, with themes including:

• “Founding,” highlights the start of NASCAR and includes a 1940 Bill France pre-NASCAR trophy.

• “Military,” celebrates NASCAR’s commitment to honoring the military and serving our communities through showcasing NASCAR Hall of Famers who served in the U.S. Military and includes the World War II Army Uniform of Raymond Parks.

• “Past Tracks,” celebrates racetracks throughout the sport and includes Fred Lorenzen’s 1963 North Carolina 500 trophy.

• “Diversity,” spotlights many within the sport who broke barriers and includes Wendell Scott’s fire suit.

In addition to viewing the cars and artifact cases on display, guests will have the opportunity to learn about and re-live many of the key moments and memories from the past 75 years. The graphic panels provide authentic storytelling about NASCAR’s history and heritage, and the legends who made it happen.

General admission tickets to the NASCAR Hall of Fame can be purchased online at nascarhall.com or via Ticketmaster by calling 877-231-2010. Admission is $27 for adults, $24 for seniors with ID, $20 for military with ID, $20 for youth 4-12 and free for members and children three and under. Memberships start at $60.