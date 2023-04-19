Hobbton’s own nominated for top hitter in North Carolina

Bennet Darden snags a throw for an easy out at first.

Bennet Darden watches a ball pass by, waiting for the right pitch.

Newton Grove has been graced with a ball player whose eye for the ball has been noticed by plenty. Bennet Darden has combined instinct with action and this deadly concoction has made him hard to pitch against.

He has been a terror at the plate this year and the Hobbton powerhouse has been the catalyst for the Wildcats this season with 25 hits across 37 at-bats. Overall Darden’s keen vision translates to a monstrous .676 batting average that leads the conference and ranks in the top 25 on a national level, according to maxpreps.com. This has turned heads as Sportsbook Live have nominated Darden for Top Hitter in North Carolina.

The head coach, Jason Fussell, had nothing but praise for the senior slugger, in his well summarized statement.

“Bennet is a phenomenal player and hitter. He knows the game as well as anyone I’ve ever coached.”

The assistant coach, Josh Rackley, elaborated further and added more to Fussell’s context with this.

“Bennet Darden is a great student athlete. He leads with his actions by practicing and his play on the field. He is very deserving of this award based solely on how he approaches the game.”

The slugger himself had something to say about his nomination.

“It’s an honor really…I couldn’t be more blessed and thankful.”

Darden expressed his love for the game that he has played ever since he could pick up a ball.

His teammates are an important part of the game to him.

“We have a great group of guys and I enjoy spending time with them. I love just being out there and making memories with them.”

It wasn’t easy getting to where he is today and he had a slew of support around him. After asking what made him the player he is today, Darden responded with.

“Definitely the good man above, my coaches, teammates, family and friends who push and drive me to be the best version of myself I can be on and off the field.”

You can find the website and place your vote in at news.scorebooklive.com and search for Darden to find the poll. As of this writing, he is currently in the lead with 51% of the vote.

