The Lady Horses stomp out Bulldogs on pitch while Clinton falls in the diamond

Bridget Rentz sends the ball past the goalie for her third goal of the match.

Larkin Best freezes goalie as her shot sails past her for the seventh goal of the match.

St. Paul’s traveled to Clinton to take on the Dark Horses on the pitch and the diamond on a beautiful Tuesday evening. The Lady Horses took their win over St. Paul’s easily after pulling ahead 9-0 in under thirty minutes, 11-0. The Bulldogs took down Clinton after a seven run tally in two innings, 9-4.

Soccer

It was a blowout of incredible proportions as the Lady Horses put a huge beatdown of their conference rivals, the St. Paul’s Bulldogs. In under thirty minutes, Clinton had put up nine goals as their foes couldn’t hold off the wave of black and gold. St. Paul’s left with a shutout black eye, 11-0.

The Dark Horse Complex was the venue for Tuesday’s soccer match for SAC-7 action. St. Paul’s and Clinton setup on the field. The Bulldogs weren’t ready for the torrent of offense on the horizon as they took their positions. Lady Horse Bridget Rentz went off and scored within a minute of play, setting the tone for the short contest.

In the next minute, they put up another, then another. By the seventeenth minute the Lady Dogs had an impossible mountain to climb as Clinton had poured seven goals on them. At this point, the Lady Horses started swapping out starters and this didn’t slow their advance as the bench got involved. Before the game ended, the Lady Dogs had given up four more goals and the final whistle blew.

Clinton handedly beat St. Paul’s 11-0.

The Lady Horses had two players earning hat tricks that day, Junior Bridget Rentz and Senior Aly Sutter. Ava Williford led her team in assists accounting for three of the ten total assists in the game.

The Lady Horses will have another go at the Bulldogs on Friday at 6 p.m.

Baseball

The Dark Horses were looking for a win after taking a one run loss in conference to Red Springs. On a serene Tuesday evening, Clinton looked to defend their field from the St. Paul’s Bulldogs. After a rough start, the Dark Horses couldn’t get back and took the loss, 9-4.

Jaxon Smith started the game off for Clinton. It didn’t go the way they had planned as trouble brewed on the mound quickly. He gave up a walk then that was followed by a loud knock that went deep into center field. St. Paul’s sat nicely in scoring position, awaiting their next advance.

The Bulldogs cleared the bases with a home run over the center field fence. The sizzle went out though and Clinton responded with a strikeout and a pop out to close out the frame.

The Dark Horses made good use of their time at the plate and soured the Bulldog’s early lead. They started with a lead off walk, following this the pitcher dinged the next batter to put the runner’s in scoring position. A well aimed bunt allowed the last open bag to be filled as the infield wasn’t ready for it. The Bulldogs woes weren’t over as another walk was allowed, putting Clinton’s first run on the board.

The Dark Horses got a knock that was eaten up by the second baseman that he converted to a double play at the cost of the run, bringing the Horses within one. They’d close out the inning to keep their lead, 3-2.

The next inning was looking good for Clinton as they secured two outs quickly. It was looking like a clean frame for Clinton, the Dogs took off again. A pitch was sent out to center field and couldn’t be tracked by the fielder and fell to the grass. This kicked off the carousel of runners rounding the bases for St. Paul’s.

The two red orbs on the scoreboard mocked the home team as four more runs were added to the Dogs after a series of miscues from the field and mound left the door open. Finally, Smith was able to strike out the final batter and give Clinton another chance to catch up after the dismal frame. The Dark Horses had a bigger deficit than anticipated going into their at bat, 7-2.

It would be back and forth for the next three innings as both teams couldn’t get on the board again.

At the top of the sixth, Clinton allowed two more runs to cross the plate putting them behind by seven. They would get two more of their own to close the gap but it was too late. The bats grew cold the Dark Horse diamond and the Dark Horses took their second loss in a row, 9-4.

They will face off against St. Paul’s once more before the season closes out on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

