The Wildcats take down Neuse Charter at home with a pair of victories on the diamond and pitch.

Bennett Darden runs around the their baseman and dives for the base. The ball got by the third baseman.

Hobbton hosted Neuse Charter on Tuesday evening for some action under the sun. The Carolina 1A matchup ended with the Cougars sent home carrying two losses in the bout with the Wildcats.

Soccer

In a hard fought match that saw the score tied twice, the Hobbton Lady Wildcats prevailed over the Neuse Charter Cougars in action off the pitch Tuesday evening.

McKayla Harris got the first Wildcat goal at the 18:41 mark. The Lady Wildcats went up 2-0 at the 13:32 mark with another goal.

Neuse Charter put the pressure on in the second half tying the score at the 31:40 mark in the second quarter. At the 29:13 mark a penalty kick put the Wildcats up 3-2. The Cougars tied the score again at three at the 7:30 mark. With 2:07 left in the match, the Wildcats hit a long shot to pick up the goal. The match ended the 4-3 Wildcat win.

For the Wildcats, Denisse Jorge had two goals, Harris and Nicole Hernandez had one each.

“It was a hard fought game,” commented Hobbton coach Eric McDonald. “The girls showed great effort. They were able to calm their nerves under pressure. They were very intense to make up the game against Neuse Charter. They (Neuse) came back for it today. We fought hard and dug deep without panic. We weren’t scared of anything. We came together as a team and we got the job done. We just played our game and it worked out for us.”

In their first meeting last month, the Lady Wildcats brought home a 4-2 win over Neuse Charter. The Lady Wildcats are now 13-1-1 on the season and hosted Lakewood Thursday evening.

Baseball

On the baseball diamond, the Wildcats got the job done as well. The came away with an 11-5 win over the Cougars. In their first meeting last month, the Wildcats got a 12-4 win.

Neuse Charter started the game picking up two runs in the first inning before being retired by Hobbton’s pitcher Cole Weeks. The Wildcats jumped on the Cougars in the bottom half of the inning picking up the lead with four runs.

The Wildcats got three more runs in their side of the second for a 7-2 lead. They added another run in the third for an 8-2 lead. The Wildcats scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth. On their side of the fifth, the Cougars picked up another score for an 11-3 Wildcat advantage.

The sixth was scoreless. The Wildcats started subbing the JV players in the sixth. In the top of the seventh, Neuse was able to pick up two more runs before being retired by Will Blackman. The game ended with the 11-5 score.

Nick Mailhot had a double and scored one run. Riley Brewington had had double and three RBI’s. Ben Santos had one hit. Zy Smith had a double and one run. Brody King had two hits scoring two runs and one RBI. Garrett Britt had two hits, two runs and one RBI. Cole Weeks had one hit and scored once. Julian Avilez scored one run.

Bennett Darden had two doubles, two runs and two RBI’s. Aiden Grimes had one hit and scored one run. The Wildcats had nine stolen bases.

On the mound, Weeks had allowed 12 hits, three runs with one error and five strikeouts.

“Cole Weeks had a good outing for us on the mound tonight,” commented assistant coach Josh Rackley. “We hit the ball well overall. We want to clean a few things defensively! We are looking forward to playing Lakewood Thursday.”

The Wildcats are 10-5 overall and 4-3 in the conference.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected] or on Twitter @SampsonSports