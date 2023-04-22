Lions collapse in sixth inning as Harrells gets hot at plate, 16-3

Sabrina Batts rises from the dust and escapes the run out to slide across the plate.

Lady Lion gets a knock off Harrells to get on base.

It was a hot one on Thursday as the sun beat down on the Mintz softball field. Harrells arrived ready to take the Lady Lions in the diamond. It remained close until the Lady Crusaders broke Mintz open and dumped 11 runs on them in sixth to take the win, 16-3.

Harrells had made their presence known early on with five runs, Mintz made sure they knew they were there and rounded the bases thrice to keep the game close.

In the fourth and fifth, both teams showed excellent fielding skills as their play in the dirt kept the frame quiet with one run crossing the plate.

Sabrina Batts sent a ringer to center field earning a triple. Chesley Osik stepped up next and wasted little time. She smacked the ball deep in the outfield, sending Batts home. However as she tried to stretch it to a triple, the Lions fielded the ball quickly and threw her out.

Double plays and cat-like reflexes were the theme.

This ended however in the sixth when Mintz self-destructed and Harrells took the opportunity. Harrells found their stride and the crack of metal resonated the complex. The pitches were barely making it past the batters and the eleven run onslaught started.

The Lady Crusaders unloaded early with two hits getting from Amber Jones and Lacie Rogers setting up Batts to bring them home.

She cleared the bases with a huge hit into the outfield. A green and gold blur around the bases as she landed safely at third. The Lady Crusaders hit was fielded quickly and she was caught in a pick off situation between third and home. Mintz mishandled the run down and Batts, with her speed and agility, pulled off some moves and slid into home for the ninth run of the game.

From here, the game got away from the Lady Lions as Harrells rounded the bases seven more times in their beatdown of Mintz.

The Crusaders swept up the competition and added another win to their record, 16-3.

