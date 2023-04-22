Lady Horse signs to D1 school, first time in softball since 2003

The Lady Dark Horses of Clinton saw their softball star commit to the N.C. A&T Aggies, as Avery Evans made a mark in Clinton, her talent catching the eyes of a D1 university. It has been a while since a softball player at the school has gone to that caliber of competition, some 20 years, according to school athletic officials.

Evan’s set the standard for play over the course of her career as a Lady Horse. The prior year she led the SAC-7 in a multitude of categories, including batting average which stood unopposed at .596.

Despite the Clinton’s rough rebuild, Evans has remained a stand out for the Lady Horses leading the SAC-7 again at the plate with an even higher average than the previous year at .722.

Athletic Director Brad Spell was delighted to see Avery’s success and he had this to say to her in his comments during the signing.

“She always has the right attitude on and off the field. You are a good person and good things come to good people. It has been a blessing to watch you grow and teach you!”

Avery expressed her excitement and had this to say about her opportunity.

“I feel nervous to take on this chapter of my life, but at the same time I’m bless to in the position I am in today.”

She continued on and emphasized her support on the homefront.

“I have such a strong support system that I am ready to take on college itself. I am excited to be out there with my future teammates. I’m counting down the day.”

