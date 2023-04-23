Wildcats carry early lead and shut down Leopards, 5-2

It was hot in Hobbton as the Wildcats hosted the Lakewood Leopards in conference play.

Hobbton came out ready to play with Bennet Darden starting things off on the mound. Lakewood demonstrated good vision at the plate making contact with each at bat. The Wildcats didn’t have to work too hard though and got them out in order from three pop outs.

In their first plate appearance of the evening Hobbton’s play was on point as their combined hits and base-running proved hard to control.

Kollin Hunter started on the mound for Lakewood and it didn’t start well for him. He walked the first then hit the next to put them in a tight spot early. Hunter cleaned it up and delivered his first strikeout of the night over the slugger, Darden.

Hobbton stayed the course and continued putting runners on bags as Lakewood’s fielding struggled to get an out. Hobbton smacked a grounder into the dirt that evaded the shortstop sending the first runner across plate. Wildcats would turn on the jets and manage to sneak two runners home after some smart base-running caught the Leopards off guard resulting in two more runs for the Wildcats. The Leopards stopped the bleeding and got the last out leaving a runner stranded.

Lakewood’s hits were still falling flat as they fell victim to two more pop outs and a strikeout, ending their run. Hunter returned to the mound and delivered two huge strikeouts to nullify the strong bats of the home team.

Nakai Owens would get on base and strike a blow to Hobbton with his legs. He stole second and third before making his way home off a missed catch by the third basemen. Hobbton, poised, sent the rest of the Leopards down in order and ended with a strikeout.

Lakewood kept the Wildcats at bay with a double play after allowing two hits to even things out. They slammed the door on them with a pop out.

The intensity could be felt from the mound as both pitchers were in the zone and sending fire over the plate, making hitting even more difficult.

This back and forth continued as they struggled to get home.

In the bottom of the fourth, cracks started to show as Lakewood allowed two runners to the bags. Hunter lost control of the pitch and Hobbton loaded the bags. Darden came up to the plate looking to clean it up but he made weak contact off a low off speed that rolled into LHS2B’s glove. He tossed it to first for the third out and the Leopards escaped, stranding three.

Hobbton fought back keeping the visitors off the bags, holding them to one run. LHS4 got onto base after he sliced the ball to left field, splitting the bag and fielder. Hobbton held it together and quickly got two outs off pop flies. Lakewood’s at bat would end unceremoniously as LHS4 was caught stealing by the arm of Zane Faircloth.

In the fifth, Hobbton was warming up and Lakewood still couldn’t get any runs. HHS21 would get a knock that he’d turn into two stolen bags, setting up Hobbton to add to their lead. LHS10 came in for relief of Hunter who was showing signs of fatigue. He let go of a pitch to early and it sailed out of Faircloth’s reach. Another run would cross from HHS6 to give them a four run lead, before they finally got out.

Lakewood showed signs of life in the sixth taking advantage of the pitches given. They were swinging well as they managed to load up the bases. The Leopards scored a run off a knock that reloaded the bases. It wasn’t looking good for the as Darden was surrounded by Leopards on the mound. Hobbton got the two outs they needed and stranding the tying runs on bases as the Wildcats put down the formidable offense Lakewood was producing. The Leopards had three more outs left and three more runs to get back in it.

Faircloth got onto base after he sped past the catcher on a third strike run. The Wildcat would vastly over throw the first baseman. Again, Lakewood couldn’t get him home final

