Hobbton beats down Lakewood on pitch, 9-0

Lakewood’s keeper Sabrina Chavez tips the ball away on a penalty kick late in the match. She was a force in the match.

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats soccer team dominated the Lady Leopards Thursday evening taking a 9-0 shutout senior night conference win.

Hobbton found the back of the net just over two minutes into the game when Lakewood’s keeper lost handle on a shot and the Wildcats’ Ciara Bryant took advantage to get on the board.

At 26:41, the Bryant scored again with an assist from Josie Blackman. They were up 2-0 at this point. The Wildcats found the back of the net, again, at 24:06 when they Brianna Rangel got a kick on a cross to the back corner of the net. The score was 3-0.

Satori Lorenzo found the back of the net with 17:02 left in the first half to put the Lady Wildcats up 4-0 where the score remained at the break. Six and a half minutes into the second half, the Wildcats hit the back of the net again on a 30-yard strike by Monica Hernandez to put the Lady Cats up 5-0.

Midway through the second half, Mireya Esquivel found the net for a 6-0 Wildcat lead. Minutes later, Nicole Hernandez hit pay dirt for a 7-0 Wildcat lead.

With 12:55 left, a scramble directly in front of the net resulted in the Leopards scoring one for Hobbton when the ball bounced off their own player into the net. This put the score at 8-0. With 1:22 left, Ashley Bonilla scored the ninth point when the referees called the match handing the Wildcats a 9-0 win.

Scoring for the Wildcats were, Ciara Bryant with two goals, Nicole Hernandez with one goal, Monica Hernandez with one goal, Fernanda Garcia with one goal, Mireya Esquivel with one goal, Sa’Tori Lorenzo with one goal, and Briana Rangel with one goal.

“We have quite a number of seniors and we wanted to spotlight them,” commented Hobbton coach Eric McDonald. “This was their last senior night at Hobbton High School. We wanted to make sure this was memorable for them. There were a few seniors who got their first goal of season or the first goal of the last two seasons. So, that was really good for them.They stuck to the basics and moved the ball well. I was happy. We go back to practice tomorrow. We have two more games next week and the conference tournament.”

Lakewood’s goalie, Sabrina Chavez, did an excellent job of keeping the Lady Wildcats out of the net even though the final score was lopsided. Without her effort, the score could have been much worse.

The Wildcats are now 14-1-1 and 8-0 in conference play. The travel to Union Tuesday evening and finish the regular seas at North Duplin Thursday.

