New ceremony to honor player, coach of year

The Sampson County Sports Club is pleased to announce the inaugural Player of the Year and Coach of the Year Banquet. The Sports Club would like to honor all POY and COY recipients at this event. All county athletic directors are invited to attend as well.

The Sports Club will pay for all POY, COY and AD’s meals. The banquet cost will only be $10 for all other attendees.]

The Sports Club has secured a great speaker for this event. Mike Minter is the current Head Football coach at Campbell University and former All-Pro Carolina Panther Safety. All POY and COY recipients will be recognized and a Male and Female Athlete of the Year will be selected from the group.

We need your support to make this event a success. Please relay this information to any athletes or coaches at your school that were recognized this year. The Sports Club hopes to make this an annual event. It is just one more way The Sports Club can honor the outstanding athletes and coaches in Sampson County.

The banquet will take place at Coharie Country Club on Thursday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m. We need a head count for the caterers by May 11th. Please help us spread the word. This event can not happen without your support as the Athletic Director of your school. We are depending on you to get your athletes and coaches on board and in attendance for this event.

More information to come.