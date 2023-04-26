Cats prevail, topple Leopards in late-game comeback

It was Senior Night at Hobbton High School as the Lady Wildcats celebrated the careers of four of their softball players. Hosting county rival Lakewood, Hobbton was looking for a win to close out their regular season home schedule. It took some work, but the Lady Wildcats accomplished that goal, rallying late in the game for a 6-3 victory.

The game got off to a quick start, both teams stranding runners in scoring position in the first inning.

Hobbton produced a three up, three down against the Lady Leopards in the top of the second, and the bats were quickly back in the Lady Wildcats’ hands. Even then, things didn’t change as Hobbton’s last out of the inning was a runner thrown out on a failed steal attempt at second base.

With the game now in the third inning, the score was all squared at 0-0 – but that was about to change.

Fancy Williams got the fourth inning started with a hit in the infield, which was followed by an infield shot by Danica Carter that put the runners at second and third thanks to an error. Anna Cashwell blasted a shot into the left field that burned the outfielder, scoring both Williams and Carter. Hannah Register hit an infield sac RBI, scoring Cashwell to make it 3-0 Lakewood. Alyssa Faircloth kept the hitting spree going, reaching third base on another hit into right field, but she was stranded there on a third-out strikeout. The damage had been done, though, as the Lady Leopards led 3-0.

Hobbton got one back in the fourth inning as senior Abigail Williams wanted to make the most of her final home game. She led off the bottom of the fourth with a walk and moved over to third on a bad pickoff attempt at second. Gracie Jones got a double into center field, scoring Williams to make it 3-1.

Then, the Lady Wildcats really took off.

In the bottom of the sixth, Williams hit a shot deep into right field. After multiple erroneous throws, Williams never let up as she circled the bases and scored another run, making it 3-2 with no outs. Jones followed up with another base hit up the middle and McKenna Thornton doubled into left, scoring Jones and tying the game up at 3-3 with still no outs. Kaitlyn Rodriguez continued the hit parade, sending a ball toward second base. The throw to first was errant and Thornton scored, giving Hobbton the 4-3 lead. Later, Rodriguez scored on yet another errant pickoff attempt at third, now making it 5-3. The Lady Wildcats tacked on one more run on a hit by Miley McLamb, making it 6-3 when the gun smoke settled.

Lakewood was unable to answer the call and Hobbton secured the senior night victory, winning 6-3.

In victory, the Lady Wildcats improve to 4-11 overall and 2-4 in league play. They are set for a pair of road games next week, taking on Union on Tuesday and North Duplin on Thursday.

For the Lady Leopards, they are now 4-10 overall and 1-6 in league play. They are set to conclude the regular season at Rosewood on Thursday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]