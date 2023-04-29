Lady Raiders suffer shutouts in back-to-back games

The Lady Raiders hit a snag this week dropping two games. They took a big loss to the Lady Horses of Clinton and the East Duplin Panthers.

Tuesday

Over on the pitch, it was all Lady Horses as they would stay unbeaten on the season. Clinton would find the back of the net just six minutes into game as Kenzie Yang scored on a pass from A.P. Sinclair to make it 1-0. Midway floundered on the field as their opponents scored another as AP Sinclair would find Ally Sutter up the middle to make it 2-0. The Lady Raider backline barely had time to reset as the Dark Horses added another at the nine minute mark as Yang would take a pass from Ava Williford. The same combination would make it 4-0 just 13 minutes into the game. From here, it was all Clinton as Midway had no answer for the SAC-7 powerhouse, who’s been sweeping up the competition this year.

The Lady Raiders took the big shutout loss, 9-0.

Wednesday

The Lady Raiders welcomed their old conference foe East Duplin Panthers into Raider country Wednesday night. The weather wasn’t pretty with the rain starting and mud pooling. They only got the first half in due as the weather took a turn but the Panthers rolled past, 4-0.

It didn’t take long for the opposition when Miranda Roblero would steal the ball and streak down the sideline to score, making it 1-0. Duplin would put up another three minutes later as Katelyn Jones took the rebound from Miranda Roblero shot and converted it for points to make it 2-0. As the rain picked up so did the Panthers, as the Raiders slipped and slid on the pitch trying to put some points up, but Duplin held firm. The visiting team, kept Midway quiet for the remainder of the match. East Duplin would add two more goals to the final before the Carolina rain put the game to rest.

Midway takes loss, 4-0.

